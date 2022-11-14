It was a Beautiful Display of Culture With Benedicta & Alex’s Ghanaian Trad

As Africans, one thing always evident in our weddings is the beautiful display of culture. Today, Benedicta and Alex are taking us all the way to Ghana to catch the thrill of their beautiful traditional wedding.

Their love began after they met during a pandemic and after spending quality time together, they knew it was meant to be. They had their Ghanaian traditional wedding in Massachusetts, USA and it was nothing short of beautiful.

We really loved everything about their wedding. From their traditional Kente outfits to the cultural accessories and the dowry presentation, we can say these lovebirds really represented Ghana in the USA. Benedicta looked absolutely gorgeous and Alex made a dashing groom. We are in love with their trad wedding photos and the love that they share.

Enjoy their beautiful traditional wedding photos and love story below.



How we met

By the bride, Benedicta

Alex and I met in March 2020 during the beginning stages of the COVID pandemic. Our first date was a wild night. We started off at an Italian restaurant, but neither of us wanted the night to end, so we drove to another town for ice cream, and a ‘speak easy’. Still not wanting the night to end, we drove to a beer garden and stayed until they shut the lights out.

Unfortunately, Massachusetts declared a complete shutdown right after our first date, but that didn’t stop us from exploring our love. Alex got creative for our second date and turned himself into a master chef, and made the best pasta carbonara I have ever had. Maybe that’s really when I fell in love. Fast forward to a few months, meals and conversations, We were falling in love, travelling the world, meeting each other’s families and mutually supporting each other in our careers.

On July 2nd 2022, he took my little nieces and I to a beach in Newport, Rhode Island, went down on one knee and said something like this ‘…Benedicta we complement and support each other so well- in love, in business, in spirituality – and I’d love to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?’ ‘YES!…YES…Yes of course’ I said (jumping around and screaming in excitement). I said YES to the man who lights up my world!

Credits

Bride: @dicta_xo

Groom: @abookboundlife

Photography: @kulgio

Videography: @alphamediastudios

Bride’s makeup: @misspamhairandbeauty

Bride’s hair: @misspamhairandbeauty

Bridesmaids makeup: @obaabee

Bride & groom’s kente: @kenteklosetgh

Bride and bridesmaids fans: @eventarena.gh @kenteklosetgh

Bridesmaids fascinator: @6thsensemillinery

Bride’s dress: @houseofpaon

Catering: @accragirls

Decor: @jomens.events

Groom & groomsmen outfit: @urbangreygh

Groom’s accessories: @ahenfietraditionaltouch

Gift bearers & Dowry wrapping: @ahenfietraditionaltouch