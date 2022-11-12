Your VIP access to Femi Otedola’s 60th birthday party with his family

Femi Otedola had a big yet intimate party for his 60th birthday a few weeks ago on Aristotle Onassis‘ super luxury yacht Christina O. It was a stylish way for a billionaire to enter his 60s. His family—Nana Otedola, Temi, Tolani, Cuppy, Fewa, and Mr Eazi—were all on the yacht, cruising in style to celebrate the new age.

In a new video, Temi Otedola gives us an exclusive look at the talk-of-town birthday celebration.