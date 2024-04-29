Connect with us

The African Countries Taking Center Stage At The 2024 Venice Biennale

The 60th edition of the Art Biennale (La Biennale d’Arte di Venezia) is underway in Venice, Italy until November 24, 2024. This renowned international cultural exhibition offers a multi-faceted experience, featuring a central exhibition and national pavilions showcasing art from participating countries.

Stranieri Ovunque – Foreigners Everywhere” is this year’s Venice Biennale theme, curated by Brazilian art expert and the 2023 recipient of the Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence, Adriano Pedrosa.

This year marks a historic moment for African art on the world stage. The 2024 Biennale boasts the largest-ever number of African countries represented, with Benin, Tanzania, Senegal, and Ethiopia making their debut appearances in their national pavilions.

They join a longstanding artistic presence from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Gabon, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Namibia, Ivory Coast, Seychelles, Uganda, Egypt, Madagascar, Cameroon, and Kenya, all of whom have showcased their work at previous Venice Biennales.

See below for a list of the 13 African countries at the 2024 Venice Biennale and details about their exhibitions:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

