Elevating Creativity: Julius Agbaje and Asmaa Jama Crowned Winners of the 2023 Access ART X Prize

Emerging from a sea of exceptional talent, Julius Agbaje of Nigeria and Asmaa Jama, representing the African/Diasporan category, have been named the esteemed winners of the 2023 Access ART X Prize. This prestigious recognition, bestowed upon them after a rigorous evaluation process, serves as a beacon of their artistic mastery, visionary approach, and the transformative impact they have the potential to make on the global stage.

The winners were announced at a ceremony, held at Access Holdings’ headquarters in Lagos.

As champions of artistic innovation, both winners will receive $10,000 grants to support their groundbreaking solo exhibitions at ART X Lagos 2024, providing a powerful platform to showcase their evolving artistic narratives and ideas. To further fuel their creative growth, the Nigerian winner will embark on a transformative three-month residency at Gasworks, London, while the African/Diasporan winner will experience the rich cultural tapestry of Lagos through a residency at Yinka Shonibare‘s GAS Foundation. Both recipients will receive personalized mentorship and engage in enriching cultural exchange experiences.

Prior to the winner announcement, the finalists participated in a two-day ‘Finalist Forum’, designed to equip them with vital presentation skills and offer valuable artistic insights. This immersive initiative featured interactive workshops, and expert and peer review opportunities, all under the guidance of esteemed facilitators and industry experts. The finalists then presented their work to the Prize Jury, after which the eventual winners were selected.

Speaking on the Access ART X Prize, Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, the founder of ART X Collective, expressed her excitement, stating:

Our vision to showcase the depth and diversity of contemporary African art to the world revealed a critical necessity, which was the need to nurture and guide emerging talent on the continent to ensure their lasting impact. The birth of the Access ART X Prize was fueled by an ardent commitment to bridging the gap for early-career artists, empowering them to evolve into adept, globally relevant creatives.

We are elated that this platform has endured and thrived over the years, marked by substantial growth. The increasing number of annual applications underscores both the vital need for our support and the tangible impact we are having. None of this would be possible without the invaluable support of our sponsor, Access Holdings, who has trusted us and supported our vision for the past eight years.

In 2022, the Access ART X Prize expanded its scope to include artists from beyond Nigeria. This expansion marked a milestone in fostering diverse creativity and amplifying the voices of rising talents across the continent.

The 2023 edition of the prize garnered an overwhelming response, with over 3,500 applications received from around the world during the 4-week application period. This surge in applications reflects the growing importance of the Access ART X Prize in the art ecosystem and its ability to attract diverse talent from all corners of the globe.

Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, added:

At Access Holdings, we view the Access ART X Prize as more than an accolade; rather, as a catalyst for change. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to foster creativity and propel the African art industry towards unprecedented heights. The Prize also embodies a promise that we will continue to support and nurture the burgeoning talents in Africa; foster diversity, inclusivity, and cross-cultural exchange within the African art scene, and deepen collaborations with partners that bring us closer towards our vision of shaping a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

Having faced a challenging task in selecting the winners, given the exceptional level of talent and creativity on display, the jury selected Roanna Tella (Nigerian category) and Lawrence Mwangi (African/Diaspora category) for honourable mentions. Both artists will receive prizes of $2,000 and tailored mentorship.

The distinguished jury for the 2023 Access ART X Prize comprised luminaries such as Babajide Adeniyi-Jones (Documentary Photographer), Barthélémy Toguo (Artist), Daudi Karungi (Founder of Afriart Gallery), Emeka Ogboh (Artist), Gabi Ngcobo (Artist, Educator, and Curatorial Director of the Javett Art Centre), and Yesomi Umolu (Director of Curatorial Affairs and Public Practice for the Serpentine Galleries). Jumoke Sanwo served as the curator of the prize for the second year running.

ART X Collective creates platforms and experiences that celebrate, leverage and amplify Africa’s culture. Working closely with exceptional creatives and cultural entrepreneurs, the company seeks to develop energised, empowered and evolving identities for Africa through culture, taking inspiration from its homes – Lagos, Nigeria and Africa.

The company was created by Tokini Peterside-Schwebig and its flagship platforms include: ART X Lagos – the leading international art fair in West Africa; the ART X Prize – an annual award for emerging artists in Africa and its Diaspora; and ART X Live! – a dynamic launchpad and accelerator for Africa’s fastest-rising musicians and visual artists.

Access Holdings is a leading multinational financial services group that offers commercial banking, lending, payment, insurance, and asset management services. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, Access Holdings operates through a network of more than 700 branches and service outlets, spanning three continents, 20 countries, and 60+ million customers.

Access transitioned into a holding company to drive rapid growth and become a full-scale ecosystem player offering interconnected services across customer needs. Established in 2022, Access Holdings Plc consists of the Access Bank Group; Access Pensions; a Payment and Switching Services Company; a Digital Lending Company, and an Insurance Brokerage Company.

The banking vertical serves its various markets through four business segments: Retail, Business, Commercial and Corporate, and has enjoyed what is arguably Africa’s most successful banking growth trajectory in the last eighteen years, becoming one of Africa’s largest retail banks by customer base and Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest bank by total assets.

Access Holdings strives to deliver sustainable economic growth that is profitable, environmentally responsible, and socially relevant, helping customers to access more and achieve their dreams.

