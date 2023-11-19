The 72nd Miss Universe Rocked A Girdled South African Masterpiece For Her Final Walk In El Salvador

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

From Africa to the World: the 72nd Miss Universe — R’Bonney Nola Gabriel took her final walk at the 2023 Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador wearing a girdled masterpiece by renowned South African designer — Gert-Joan Coetzee.

Styled by the amazing Werner Wessels, the plunging neckline and off-shoulder outfit featured scale-like and fin-like embellishments with its midsection sculpted like armour. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

This extraordinary gown not only represents the pinnacle of couture but also serves as a tribute to the indomitable spirit of women everywhere. As Miss Universe R’Bonney @rbonneynola takes her final walk, she does this sculpted in a magnificent creation, a testament to the empowerment and strength of women in our world and the universe.

— Gert

Credits

@gertjohancoetzee

@missuniverse

@rbonneynola

@werner_wessels

@official_misssa

Related Topics:
