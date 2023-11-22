Mitchel Ihezue’s Outfit at the 2023 Miss Universe National Costume Show is An Ode to Nigerian Women

During the National Costume Show at the 72nd Miss Universe, Nigeria’s representative and MGBN 2017 winner, Mitchel Ihezue, wore a historic outfit that includes a short staff that she holds, an arc of swords and arrows, a long cape that trails behind her, and a headpiece that falls and covers her ears. The costume is a blend of core elements from three notable queens: Queen Moremi, Queen Idia, and Amina, Queen of Zazzau. It is clear that this is Mitchel’s way of paying tribute to three legendary women who had a significant impact on Nigerian history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchel Ihezue (@mitchel_ihezue)

Mitchels’s outfit, she says, is to tell a story – that women are stronger than society has labelled them to be and can truly be a force for good. This message is timely and important because in a world where women’s contributions to society are still underestimated, voices are still being stifled, and many women still struggle to be seen and heard. It underscores the need to see women and the importance of recognising the impact women are making in our society, and across sectors and regions too.

Gone are the days when all we knew about Funmilayo Ransom Kuti was that she was the first woman to drive a car, obscuring the impact she made in politics and governance, as an educator, suffragist, and women’s rights activist. Or that the Aba Women’s protest in 1929 was a riot, when women were, in fact, fighting for their rights and against the oppressive rule of the colonial government. Thankfully, we have more women coming out to tell these stories and honour these women better.

Let’s share a brief narration on these women, and why Mitchel chose to honour them at the Miss Universe 2023.

Queen Moremi Ajasoro

Queen Moremi Ajasoro is a highly respected figure in Nigerian history, renowned for her incredible bravery and sacrifice. She was born in the 12th century in Ile-Ife, a place that can be considered as the birthplace of the Yoruba civilisation, and was known for both her beauty and wisdom. According to legend, the city of Ile-Ife was threatened by those who enslaved the Yoruba community. In an act of immense courage, Queen Moremi offered to act as a spy and be captured by the Igbo. During her time living amongst them, she learned their secrets and weaknesses, and upon her return to Ile-Ife, shared this information with her people. Due to her intelligence and bravery, the Yoruba were able to successfully counter the Igbo threat and regain their freedom. Today, Queen Moremi’s selfless actions are commemorated annually in the Olojo Festival, a cultural event held in Ile-Ife.

Queen Idia N’iele

Queen Idia is often referred to as the “Queen Mother” of the Benin Kingdom and is a legendary figure in Nigerian history for her pivotal role in the Benin Empire during the 16th century. She was born in the ancient Kingdom of Benin and was not only the mother of Esigie, one of the empire’s notable kings, but also a powerful and wise woman in her own right.

Queen Idia was renowned for her strategic brilliance and played an instrumental role in the military successes of the Benin Empire. She is often credited with using mystical powers to guide the empire’s forces during battles, which ensured triumph over neighbouring territories. Queen Idia’s influence extended beyond the battlefield; she is also believed to have been a trusted adviser to her son, King Esigie, contributing to the stability and prosperity of the Benin Kingdom.

The famous ivory pendant mask known as the “Queen Idia Mask” is a cultural artefact that has become an iconic symbol of Benin heritage and the power of women in leadership roles. It immortalises Queen Idia’s symbolic representation as a woman of strength and sagacity.

Amina, Queen of Zazzau

Queen Amina, also known as Amina of Zazzau or Amina Sarauniya, was a legendary warrior queen who played a significant role in the history of the Hausa people in Northern Nigeria. She was born in the late 16th century and is celebrated for her exceptional military prowess and leadership skills. After the death of her brother, Amina became the ruler of Zazzau, known today as Zaria. Under her leadership, the Zazzau Kingdom reached its zenith due to her strategic brilliance and martial skills. According to historical accounts, Queen Amina personally led military campaigns, conquered various territories, and established Zazzau as a dominant force in the region.

Apart from her military achievements, Queen Amina was also a visionary leader who contributed to the development of trade and commerce in the region. Her legacy as a symbol of strength, leadership, and resilience is still honoured in the city of Zaria and its surroundings. Queen Amina remains an iconic figure in Nigerian history and folklore.