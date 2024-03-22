Zainab Balogun, Mojibade Sosanya & Mitchel Ukachukwu will be LIVE on #BNSCONVOS This Weekend

The 4th episode of our #BNSCONVOS during this 5th edition of BellaNaija Style Women’s Month will feature a liberating conversation with powerful women whose beauty undoubtedly transcends physical features.

Powered by NIVEA, we will explore the concept of beauty beyond traditional standards, celebrating female diversity and individuality while discussing the role of self-love, acceptance, and empowerment in cultivating authentic inner beauty and confidence.

The Speakers

Mitchelle (Nee Ihueze) Ukachukwu

Mitchel Ugochi Ukachukwu is a 27-year-old beauty queen with a B.Sc. in Fine and Applied Arts from the University of Benin and an MBA from Lagos Business School and the IESEG School of Management, Paris.

She started her modelling career contesting for the Elite Model Look competition hosted by Beth Model Management in 2015 where she made the top 5 and got signed into Beth Model Management. She has worked for several fashion brands and graced runways nationwide with her presence.

In 2017, she contested for the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) and emerged as the Top Model and Pageant Winner. This win gave her the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the Miss World beauty pageant held in Sanya, China where she made Nigeria proud by becoming the 1st Nigerian to win the Miss World Top Model title; and also the 1st beauty queen since Agbani Darego in 2001 to make Top 15 at an international pageant.

In 2023, with advocacy centred on promoting financial literacy and empowerment for women, she contested for and won the title of Miss Universe Nigeria and thereafter had the honour of representing Nigeria at the 72nd Miss Universe Pageant held in El Salvador,

…making her the 1st and only beauty queen in Nigeria’s history to clinch both titles of Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria and Miss Universe Nigeria.

Having partnered with the Prince CN Ukachukwu Ministries, Ugochi continues with her vision to see women thrive outside societal boxes through rehabilitation and empowerment schemes for women and access to education for all.

Zainab Balogun

Zainab Balogun is a British-Nigerian Actress, TV Host, and Executive Producer at ZABA Productions. As an “Endo Survivor” who endured 19 years without a diagnosis, she leverages her journey to raise awareness.

Her career started with Premier Models Management as a fashion model before transitioning into acting in BBC One‘s drama, ‘Material Girl,’ marking her path with a pivotal moment on the set of ‘The Dark Knight Rises.’ Since then, Zainab has amassed remarkable credits as a lead actor in esteemed Netflix, Amazon Prime, TIFF, and BFI film selections such as ‘Sylvia,’ ‘The Royal Hibiscus Hotel,’ and ‘Walking With Shadows.’ Her stellar performance earned her The Future Awards Africa Prize for Acting in 2018.

Zainab has also co-created and produced primetime shows for Ebonylife TV, a global entertainment network. Most recently, she became the official host of the music reality show — The Voice Nigeria. She established ZABA Productions, a multimedia production company dedicated to a purpose-first vision for content with a notable clientele including Laurent-Perrier, L’Oréal, and Dubai Tourism.

Mojibade Sosanya

Mojibade Sosanya stands as a paragon of professionalism within the realm of corporate event hosting and public speaking. Known for her distinguished career as an event host, TV presenter, corporate communications executive, actor, and public speaker, Mojibade’s commitment to excellence is unparalleled.

Having earned the moniker “the Banker with a Mic” during her tenure in the banking sector, Mojibade brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her current endeavours. Her academic foundation, including a first degree from Covenant University and an MSc. from the esteemed School of Media and Communications at Pan Atlantic University, Nigeria, underscores her dedication to continuous learning and mastery of her craft.

Now recognised as the LadyMC with an MSc., Mojibade’s professional journey has seen her serve as a compere for a diverse clientele encompassing private and public sectors, national and international corporations, and multinational entities. Her portfolio boasts a breadth of engagements across various industries, reflecting her versatility and adaptability to diverse audience demographics and event scopes.

Mojibade’s career milestones include prestigious assignments such as co-hosting the Lagos Presidential Banquet in honour of His Excellency, Former President Muhammadu Buhari, and conducting insightful interviews with prominent figures including former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, distinguished professional footballers Didier Drogba and Asamoah Gyan, CNN’s esteemed correspondent Zain Asher, and Dr. Nadeem Khan of the International Association of Ultrarunners, among others.

Acknowledged by her clients for her unwavering commitment to excellence, consummate professionalism, astute intelligence, and poised demeanour, Mojibade Sosanya stands as a beacon of corporate finesse and mastery in her field.

Motunde Ibironke

Omotunde Ibironke is the Head of Partnerships and Projects at BellaNaija.

For about a decade, Motunde has established herself as a project manager, business strategist, and communications specialist leading successful campaigns for top brands, nationally and globally.

In addition to her wealth of experience, she holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science. She is also a digital content creator and a Skilled Event Compere with expertise in building brand saliency within diverse markets across Africa and beyond.

Motunde will moderate this conversation

Don’t miss this #BNSCONVOS!

Date: 23rd March, 2024

Time: 5 PM WAT

Venue: @bellanaijastyle’s Instagram LIVE

