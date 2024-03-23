Hairvolution: How Elsie Rogers Discovered Opal Unisex Hair Growth Serum for hair transformation.

In the vast world of hair care, few brands can claim a journey as remarkable as El’Rog. Founded by the visionary entrepreneur Elsie Rogers, this UK-approved natural unisex hair growth and hair care products company has gone from humble beginnings to become a renowned global brand.

Elsie’s inspiration for Unisex Hair Growth was sparked during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a woman going through menopause, she found herself battling with not just hormonal changes, but the stress of lockdown and homeschooling two sons one with Autism and the other preparing for A’Level exams. As she saw her once beautiful hair thinning, she embarked on a quest to find a solution.

This led Elsie to delve into a two-year extensive research on the benefits of natural plants and oils for damaged hair and dry scalp and discovered natural products across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania. Combining her findings with her passion for creating effective solutions, Elsie began experimenting with formulations in her kitchen.

With the help of her intelligent son, Christian, the birth of Opal – a revolutionary unisex hair growth serum – marked the turning point for El’Rog. It is UK cosmetic-approved and uniquely formulated with 14 natural products such as black rice, green tea and rosemary.

Not stopping at hair care alone, Elsie recognized the neglected realm of beard care. Observing that many men failed to give their beards the attention they deserved, El’Rog extended their range to include products like the popular Citrine men’s beard growth and moisturising oil, which is also UK cosmetic-approved.

Today, El’Rog’s products have found their way into Amazon’s FBA in the UK and will be across Europe and Africa by the summer of 2024. Products can be shipped to Africa via her website. With a commitment to creating natural and effective solutions, El’Rog has become a trusted name for individuals seeking to rejuvenate their hair and unleash their full potential.

Beyond her success with El’Rog, Elsie’s professional background brings immense credibility to her brand. With over 25 years of experience in business change and transformation, she has led high-profile projects across various industries, spanning banking, finance, insurance, retail, payment card, and government sectors.

Elsie Rogers’ journey from personal struggle to global hair care success exemplifies the power of persistence, insight, and the determination to create products that truly make a difference. As El’Rog continues to expand its reach, it is clear that Elsie’s passion and transformative vision will remain at the heart of this exceptional brand.

Finally, to forge stronger ties with our customers who may face import expenses, we are eager to extend our affiliate programme to Africa, specifically Nigeria. We are elated to welcome individuals who wish to partake in this opportunity and engage with our brand, while also mitigating any potential financial hardships associated with import fees.

