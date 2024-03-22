Connect with us

Learn from the Best & Fuel Your Future: The Hive by Providus Bank | Get to Know

The Hive by Providus BankThe buzz is on for The Hive by Providus Bank: inspiring talks, future tech, and delicious eats, just to name a few. It’s also a platform where you can learn from the best. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 30th, to Monday, April 1st, 2024, from 12 noon to 4 pm daily, at The Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, and prepare to be enlightened by a dynamic lineup of speakers.

Hear from Industry Experts

The Hive has assembled a prestigious group of thought leaders, innovators, and industry icons who will share their insights, experiences, and expertise across a variety of topics. Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur, a budding fashionista, or simply someone seeking inspiration, there’s something for everyone.

What to Expect
  • Engaging Talks and Panels: Dive deep into thought-provoking discussions led by renowned speakers. Gain valuable insights on the latest trends in fashion, food, technology, and entrepreneurship.
  • Fireside Chats with Industry Icons: Get up close and personal with industry leaders through intimate fireside chats. Learn about their journeys to success, the challenges they’ve faced, and the valuable lessons they’ve acquired along the way.
  • Q&A Sessions: Don’t miss the opportunity to have your questions answered! Engage with the speakers directly during interactive Q&A sessions following each talk or panel discussion.
Speakers.

You can expect to meet and listen to renowned fashion designer Ugo Monye and life strategist Steve Harris, founder and creative director of ATAFO. Mai Atafo, Economist Ugo Dre, award-winning food master Chef Bukie Akinmade, restaurant blogger Uganze Kalu, Wellness enthusiast Jade Phillips, serial entrepreneur Abiodun Animashaun, Beauty entrepreneur Adeola Adeyemi, makeup maestro Olajide David Okerayi, beauty content creator Dimma Umeh, award-winning fashion designer Toju Foyeh, among a host of others.

This incredible lineup of speakers, and more, will grace the stage at The Hive by Providus Bank.

Ignite your potential at The Hive! Learn from industry leaders, get motivated & empowered. Visit @thehivebyprovidus for details. Register here today to secure your spot.

Sponsored Content

