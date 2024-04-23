Chaste Inegbedion: Celebrating Africans Shaping the Technology Narrative

Africans in the diaspora face distinct challenges such as racism and discrimination which are often compounded by the absence of legal citizenship status and limitations on international mobility in their host countries. Despite these challenges and limitations, some have worked collaboratively, overcoming geographical barriers to create innovative solutions. Their stories highlight the importance of strong mentorship, unwavering commitment, and leading by example. They are collectively securing funding and making significant contributions to the diaspora. By celebrating these pioneers, I shine a light on their progress and resilience, recognising the vital role they play in shaping the technology narrative for the African diaspora and beyond.

Shaping Schedules with Calendly

Tope Awotona, a Lagos, Nigeria native, ventured to the United States as a teenager. After a career as a salesman, including roles at tech giants like EMC (now Dell EMC), Awotona founded Calendly. Frustrated with the tedious back-and-forth emails to schedule meetings, he envisioned a solution. Bootstrapping the venture for years, he secured a $350 million investment in 2021, valuing Calendly at $3 billion.

Afropolitan’s Internet Country Founders

Eche Emole and Chika Uwazie, the brains behind Afropolitan, envision creating the world’s first internet country. Their startup, a community-as-a-service platform, raised $2.1 million in pre-seed funding. Leveraging Clubhouse, podcasts, and extensive online community-building experience, Afropolitan has garnered 50,000 followers, addressing the diverse needs of the African diaspora.

Gaming Connectivity with GAMR

Seyi Fakoya, an MBA graduate with over 10 years of experience in technology product development, co-founded GAMR. Positioned as an all-in-one platform for gamers, GAMR facilitates connection, competition, and career development. Fakoya, hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, brings cross-functional skills and entrepreneurial spirit, having raised over $1,000,000 in funding for various startup ideas.

Transforming Education with AltSchool

A multifaceted professional, Adewale Yusuf spearheads AltSchool Africa, an Africa-focused education platform. A co-founder of Techpoint Africa, Yusuf has been instrumental in addressing Africa’s talent problem, successfully raising $1 million in pre-seed funding. His initiatives extend to fostering global connections among African founders and cultivating growth in the tech landscape.

Charting a Corporate Journey

After earning her MBA with honours, Abimbola Oloko-Olumuyiwa set sail into the corporate world. Her journey led her to AT&T, a telecommunications giant that provides communication experiences to over 100 million U.S. consumers and serves nearly all the Fortune 1000. With a commitment to high-speed connectivity, secure solutions, and a vast 5G network covering 290 million people in the United States, AT&T stands at the forefront of the industry. Abimbola commenced her AT&T tenure as a Senior Financial Analyst in the Finance Leadership Development Program. Her trajectory within the company mirrors her academic excellence, seamlessly translating into impactful roles within global organisations. Today, she stands as the Lead in Product Management & Development at AT&T, a testament to her commitment to excellence and contribution to the company’s leadership in the telecommunications landscape.

SocialCrowd’s Performance Management

Raphael Akinsipe, alongside co-founder Paul Doran, leads SocialCrowd, a performance management startup that secured a $1.6 million pre-seed round. Drawing parallels with Fitbit but for work, SocialCrowd’s SaaS platform empowers companies to set and reward employee goals. Akinsipe’s entrepreneurial journey, including roles at Google, reflects a commitment to innovation.

Trailblazers in the Diaspora

In addition to the spotlighted leaders, a roster of visionaries including Olusola Amusan (Vesti), Kelvin Umechukwu (Bumpa), Onyeka Akumah (Treepz), Olaoluwa Adesanya (Palmplug), Damilare Kujembola (Amplify Africa), Temi Williams (Martwayne) and Dr. Ola Orekunrin of Flying Doctors, collectively form a force driving technological advancements.

***

Feature Image by Ketut Subiyanto for Pixels