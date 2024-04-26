Connect with us

Bella Shmurda Honours Mohbad's Memory with New EP "R2 Sept 12"

Ice Prince Teams Up with Odumodublvck & PsychoYP for New Single "Untitled"

Adekunle Gold Has A New Single "Rodo" | Listen

Tems' Highly Anticipated Single "Love Me Jeje" is Here! | Listen

Davido Says His First Dream was to be a Record Producer & Engineer - Watch the "Business Untitled Podcast"

Shekhinah Drops Music Video For "Risk" feat. Moliy

Watch Joeboy & Jemima Osunde in the Music Video for "Adenuga" feat. Qing Madi

Mide Fash Makes Musical Debut with “Gold And Fire” | Listen

Ayra Starr Drops Live Performance of Hit Single "Commas" | Watch

Watch Simi Talk About Her Musical Journey on CNN's African Voices Changemakers

Bella Shmurda pays homage to his late friend Mohbad with a new EP titled “R2 Sept 12,” which stands for “Road To September 12.” This date holds significant meaning as it marks the passing of Mohbad, who tragically passed away last year on September 12.

This heartfelt tribute showcases their close bond, forged in the Lagos street-pop scene. The 5-track EP features the single “Brother,” released less than a month after the death of Mohbad, which captures Bella’s profound grief and the depth of their friendship.

It also features collaborations with Zlatan, Jeriq and Bloody Civilian.

Stream the album here.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

