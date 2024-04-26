Music
Bella Shmurda Honours Mohbad’s Memory with New EP “R2 Sept 12”
Bella Shmurda pays homage to his late friend Mohbad with a new EP titled “R2 Sept 12,” which stands for “Road To September 12.” This date holds significant meaning as it marks the passing of Mohbad, who tragically passed away last year on September 12.
This heartfelt tribute showcases their close bond, forged in the Lagos street-pop scene. The 5-track EP features the single “Brother,” released less than a month after the death of Mohbad, which captures Bella’s profound grief and the depth of their friendship.
It also features collaborations with Zlatan, Jeriq and Bloody Civilian.
Stream the album here.