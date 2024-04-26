Osas Ighodaro Stunned on the 2024 Times100 Red Carpet | See More Looks

Connect with us

Yesterday, The Times hosted a gala at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center to celebrate the annual Time 100 list.

This prestigious list, compiled by Time magazine, recognises 100 of the world’s most influential leaders across various fields like film, music, and sports. The 2024 honorees include prominent figures like Burna Boy, William Ruto, Siya Kolis, Kennedy Odede, Lesley Naa Norle Lokko, Frank Mugisha, Julienne Lusenge, Dua Lipa, Taraji P. Henson, Patrick Mahomes, and Yulia Navalnaya.

The night wasn’t just about honouring achievements; the red carpet was a showcase of beautiful looks from the honourees and guests.

Actress and television host, Osas Ighodaro, stunned on the red carpet in a striking blue two-piece by Nigeria’s fashion brand, Dorhann By Hannah.

 

See more guests’ looks:

Taraji P. Henson

 

Fantasia Barrino

 

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

 

Dua Lipa

 

Kylie Minogue

 

