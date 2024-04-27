Style
Mastering Sophisticated Elegance for High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024
Calling all #BNers! As a wrap-up to the BellaNaija Style Women’s Month, we’re thrilled to invite you to a one-of-a-kind High Tea soiree – the perfect finale to our month-long celebration of phenomenal women.
For the first edition, our theme was “Daytime Chic“, a comfy style with a chic twist. Think bright or pastel colours, not just in dresses but in suits, jumpsuits, or simply a blazer. For that extra touch of polish add fabulous accessories to elevate the look. Our guests showed out in style.
View this post on Instagram
This year, we are going with “Sophisticated Elegance“ as the theme for you to channel your inner fashion icon. Think chic mini/tea-length dresses, tailored sets, elegant suits, and loose-fitting garments.
Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone with vibrant colours and don’t forget a touch of glamour with your favourite hat or statement jewellery. Ensure you can flow freely while you have captivating conversations and indulge in all the delicious treats we have planned for you.
Ready to plan your perfect ensemble? Keep scrolling to gather inspiration for your 2024 lewk to High Tea with BellaNaija Style. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!
