Mastering Sophisticated Elegance for High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024

Calling all #BNers! As a wrap-up to the BellaNaija Style Women’s Month, we’re thrilled to invite you to a one-of-a-kind High Tea soiree – the perfect finale to our month-long celebration of phenomenal women.

For the first edition, our theme was “Daytime Chic“, a comfy style with a chic twist. Think bright or pastel colours, not just in dresses but in suits, jumpsuits, or simply a blazer. For that extra touch of polish add fabulous accessories to elevate the look. Our guests showed out in style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damilola Adegbite (@adedamee)

This year, we are going with “Sophisticated Elegance“ as the theme for you to channel your inner fashion icon. Think chic mini/tea-length dresses, tailored sets, elegant suits, and loose-fitting garments.

Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone with vibrant colours and don’t forget a touch of glamour with your favourite hat or statement jewellery. Ensure you can flow freely while you have captivating conversations and indulge in all the delicious treats we have planned for you.

Ready to plan your perfect ensemble? Keep scrolling to gather inspiration for your 2024 lewk to High Tea with BellaNaija Style. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oyetomiwa Elizabeth (@thawmie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOOLZ (@toolzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonye Udeogu | CONTENT CREATOR (@thisthingcalledfashionn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Sankoh (@sai.sankoh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by olivia Arukwe (@oliviaarukwe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Oseh (@theladyvhodka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aïssata Diallo (@aissatatdiallo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophialoren (@kechiloren)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefi (@kefilwe_mabote)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akua Boadiwaa Boateng (@miss_akua.esq)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amina Cocoa (@aminacocoa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Edoro (@themaryedoro)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja (@mimionalaja)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerato. (@lerato_kgamanyane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebine| Curvy Fashion Inspo🇨🇲 (@thatgirl_bebine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Jackie (@itsjacqueblue)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LadyMo ~ Fashion| Lifestyle| Beauty (@mosunslifestyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOOLZ (@toolzo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temi Oladipupo | Style Creator (@temithesage)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)