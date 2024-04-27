Impact and Exclusive Collaborations: Meet the Extraordinary Partners of High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024

Hi BNers, we are excited as we countdown to the 2nd edition of High Tea with BellaNaija Style! As we have one day to this grand event, we are happy to unveil the incredible brands joining forces with BellaNaija Style for this year’s High Tea – a prestigious event celebrating phenomenal women who are shaping the future of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle in Nigeria!

More than just an afternoon of exquisite high tea delicacies and inspiring conversations, High Tea with BNS is a platform for empowerment. This year, we’re partnering with:

MAC Cosmetics: A global leader in beauty, committed to diversity, self-expression, and high-quality products. Get ready for a #MACXimal experience with makeup demos, beauty games, and the chance to explore your unique beauty with expert artists! We encourage guests to explore MAC’s Back-to-MAC program and their latest recyclable options for lipstick tube returns, giving used packaging a second life and contributing to a more sustainable future.



Nestlé’s Pure Life: Our official hydration partner, reminding us that inner beauty and wellness go hand-in-hand. Guests will stay hydrated throughout the event with Pure Life, sustainability champions. All water bottles used during the event will be taken back to Pure Life factories for recycling, aligning with their latest sustainability goals.

Mercedes-Benz/Weststar: Adding a touch of luxury and elegance, perfectly aligned with the empowering spirit of High Tea with BNS.

TRACE: Our media partner, amplifying the voices of phenomenal women and ensuring the event’s impact resonates far beyond the attendees.

Together with these amazing partners, we’ll create an unforgettable experience that empowers, inspires, and connects.

Mark your calendars! Sunday, April 28th is the day to celebrate the power of women.

Stay tuned for more exciting details about the event and the phenomenal women we’ll be honouring!