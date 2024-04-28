oShamo & emPawa Africa Kick Off 2024 with a Party Anthem “Life of the Party”

Connect with us

OSHAMONigerian-born, UK-based oShamo kicks off 2024 with a bang! His new single, “Life of the Party,” produced by SkeellzGotbeat, is the first taste of what promises to be a breakout year for the rising star. oShamo’s powerful voice and undeniable charisma shine through in every lyric and note, making this an instant party anthem.

“Life of the Party” has rapidly gained popularity and is currently trending on TikTok. The song has inspired over 7,000 organic videos, accumulating more than 4 million views. Its popularity continues to increase day by day.

Signed to Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa, oShamo steps into the spotlight with this vibrant, energetic track, destined to become a staple in every party playlist, just as its name suggests.

“Life of the Party” is now available here and on all major music streaming platforms.

Connect with oSHAMO on his social media channels; Instagram, X and TikTok.
