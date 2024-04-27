Spotlighting Excellence: 27th Development Unveils Monthly Top 27 Associates

27th Development, one of Nigeria’s prominent real estate development companies, proudly announces its new initiative to celebrate and recognise the outstanding achievements of its top 27 sales associates. Commencing this month and continuing on the 27th of every month, the company will honour its top performers for their exceptional contributions to its success.

The decision to celebrate the top 27 associates on the 27th of each month is aimed at reflecting 27th Development’s dedication to fostering a culture of recognition, motivation, and appreciation within the organization. By spotlighting the accomplishments of its top performers regularly, the company aims to inspire and motivate its entire sales team to strive for excellence and achieve their full potential. This commitment reflects the company’s dedication to building a community of associates with wealthy mindsets and a resilient spirit, as demonstrated through the Twenty7th Academy Associate Workshop held at the end of 2023.

To inaugurate this initiative, 27th Development recognises the Top 27 Sales Associates for their exemplary performance in the first quarter of 2024. These individuals are said to have demonstrated unparalleled dedication, professionalism, and commitment to excellence, surpassing sales targets and delivering exceptional service to clients.

The Top 27 Sales Associates for Q1 2024 are: Oluchi Doreen Njeze, Olanshile Davids, Geena Rivers, Tope Ojeleye, Rose Williams, Gift Egbunu, Ayokunumi Giwa, Omole Glory, Yemisi Ashaolu, Oladipupo Bisola, Elizabeth Owoyemi, Melosa Homes, Christiana Urhobo, Christiana Oyeniyi, Abigail Dien, Lilian Okoye, Ukpong Abiodun, Christabel Oletu, Christiana Amagada, Faith John Effiong, Jennifer Obiarazie, Nonye Odukwe, Sandra Akhator, Solomon Omodolapo Temitayo, Godwin Solomon, Olamide Arogundade, and Ndiana Abasi.

In a statement by the company’s founder and CEO, Samuel Williams, he said,

“We are excited to launch this initiative to continually celebrate the remarkable achievements of our top sales associates. At 27th Development, we believe in recognising and rewarding excellence, and this new initiative underscores our commitment to fostering a culture of appreciation and recognition within our organisation.We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the honorees for their outstanding performance in Q1 2024 and we look forward to celebrating their achievements and continuing to support their success in the months to come. By celebrating the achievements of our top performers on a monthly basis, we aim to imbibe a track record of excellence, motivation, and camaraderie within our organisation.”

27th Development is a real estate development company based in Lagos, Nigeria. With a deep-rooted commitment to excellence and inspired by the wisdom of ancient Roman construction, 27th Development strives to create exceptional projects that leave a lasting impact on the communities they serve. The company’s portfolio comprises residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments including, Veronica District 1 and 2, Giovanna Estate, and Victoria Metropolis, a development set to be the first Polo and Tech City in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

For more information and updates on 27th Development and its projects, please visit the website or Instagram page.

Sponsored Content