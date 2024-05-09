Our Editors’ Top 50 AMVCA Gala Looks from 2013 to Date

We are gearing up for the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. As D-day draws closer, we are all excited about Africa’s biggest red carpet event and the exquisite outfits to come. Before we see the stars step out in their show-stopping outfits, let’s take a glamorous stroll down memory lane!

Over the years, the AMVCA Gala has seen a captivating journey of African fashion unfold on its red carpet which has become more than a platform for celebrating cinematic excellence but also for projecting the exceptional creativity of African fashion.

.Among a plethora of designer outfits we see on the red carpet each year, some celebrities have earned themselves a place in African fashion history and on our exclusive Best Dressed List.

Hit looks like Toni Tones‘ Cinderella-esque appearance, Rita Dominic‘s TUBO gown, Adesua Etomi Wellington as a floral princess in ATAFO, Osas Ighodaro‘s sheer perfection by Veekee James and Nana Akua Addo‘s Avantgarde Cary Santiago ensemble — rank among the best styles ever seen on the AMVCA red carpet.

With just 10 days left until the 10th edition, we are looking back on some of the most remarkable fashion moments from 2013 to date. Keep scrolling to see our editor’s top picks from the AMVCA red carpet ready looks through the years:

2013

Rita Dominic in MOOFA

Mo Abudu

Tiwa Savage in Bridget Awosika

2014

Agbani Darego in MEENA

BEZ in ATAFO

Beverly Naya in Wana Sambo

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in ATAFO

2015

Genevieve Nnaji in Elvira Jude

Joselyn Dumas in PISTIS

2016

Osas Ighodaro in Toju Foyeh

Anna Ebiere in Tarik Ediz

Rita Dominic in Elvira Jude

2017

Adesua Etomi Wellington in ATAFO

Somkele Iyamah Idhalama in Andrea Iyamah

Toni Tones in Yemi Shoyemi

BOVI

Ini Dima Okojie in Fablane by Derin

2018

Rita Dominic in TUBO

Cynthia Nwadiora in Lanre DaSilva Ajayi

Lilian Afegbai in Nonnistics

Shaffy Bello in Fouad Sarkis

Uru Eke in Africanna

2020

Nana Akua Addo in Gaurav Gupta

Mercy Eke in Dona Matoshi

Dénola Grey in Mazelle

Sola Shobowale in Luminee

Adesua Etomi-Wellington in Tope FNR

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in ATAFO

2022

Osas Ighodaro in Veekee James

Tope Tedela in Taryor Gabriels

Nonye Udeogu in Mofari

Tacha Akide in Xtra Brides Lagos

Dénola Grey in ATAFO

Erica Ngozi Nlewedim in ŚlubneAtelierOrOr

Bonang Matheba in Sheye Oladejo

Nancy Isime in Valdrin Sahiti

2023

Enado Odigie in Emagine by Bukola

Nana Akua Addo in Cary Santiago

Nse Ikpe-Etim in Toju Foyeh

Neo Mobor Akpofure

Zozibini Tunzi in Lanre Da Silva Ajayi

Bolanle Ninalowo in El Vogue

Bukunmi (Kiekie) Adeaga-Ilori in Yemi Shoyemi

Ini Edo in Lakimmy Fashion

Sharon Ooja Egwurube in Sheye Oladejo

Daniel Etim Effiong in Deji & Kola

Bella Okagbue in Tiannah Styling

Thabang Mazibuko in Zackstyling Luxury

Toke Makinwa in Kud Collections

Funke Akindele in Veekee James

Which A-listers are we looking forward to seeing on the red carpet? What head-turning look will Osas Ighodaro, Zozibini Tunzi, Toke Makinwa and Nana Akua Addo wear this year? Which of the male celebrities will own the show this year? Share your excitement with us on social media via the #BNSXAMVCA!

The 10th Edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards will be held on Saturday, 11th March.

Keep up with our exclusive coverage on BellaNaijaStyle.com and follow @bellanaijastyle for all the style updates from the event.

