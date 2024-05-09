Events
Our Editors’ Top 50 AMVCA Gala Looks from 2013 to Date
We are gearing up for the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. As D-day draws closer, we are all excited about Africa’s biggest red carpet event and the exquisite outfits to come. Before we see the stars step out in their show-stopping outfits, let’s take a glamorous stroll down memory lane!
Over the years, the AMVCA Gala has seen a captivating journey of African fashion unfold on its red carpet which has become more than a platform for celebrating cinematic excellence but also for projecting the exceptional creativity of African fashion.
.Among a plethora of designer outfits we see on the red carpet each year, some celebrities have earned themselves a place in African fashion history and on our exclusive Best Dressed List.
Hit looks like Toni Tones‘ Cinderella-esque appearance, Rita Dominic‘s TUBO gown, Adesua Etomi Wellington as a floral princess in ATAFO, Osas Ighodaro‘s sheer perfection by Veekee James and Nana Akua Addo‘s Avantgarde Cary Santiago ensemble — rank among the best styles ever seen on the AMVCA red carpet.
With just 10 days left until the 10th edition, we are looking back on some of the most remarkable fashion moments from 2013 to date. Keep scrolling to see our editor’s top picks from the AMVCA red carpet ready looks through the years:
2013
Rita Dominic in MOOFA
Mo Abudu
Tiwa Savage in Bridget Awosika
2014
Agbani Darego in MEENA
BEZ in ATAFO
Beverly Naya in Wana Sambo
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in ATAFO
2015
Genevieve Nnaji in Elvira Jude
Joselyn Dumas in PISTIS
2016
Osas Ighodaro in Toju Foyeh
Anna Ebiere in Tarik Ediz
Rita Dominic in Elvira Jude
2017
Adesua Etomi Wellington in ATAFO
Somkele Iyamah Idhalama in Andrea Iyamah
Toni Tones in Yemi Shoyemi
BOVI
Ini Dima Okojie in Fablane by Derin
2018
Rita Dominic in TUBO
Cynthia Nwadiora in Lanre DaSilva Ajayi
Lilian Afegbai in Nonnistics
Shaffy Bello in Fouad Sarkis
Uru Eke in Africanna
2020
Nana Akua Addo in Gaurav Gupta
Mercy Eke in Dona Matoshi
Dénola Grey in Mazelle
Sola Shobowale in Luminee
Adesua Etomi-Wellington in Tope FNR
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in ATAFO
2022
Osas Ighodaro in Veekee James
Tope Tedela in Taryor Gabriels
Nonye Udeogu in Mofari
Tacha Akide in Xtra Brides Lagos
Dénola Grey in ATAFO
Erica Ngozi Nlewedim in ŚlubneAtelierOrOr
Bonang Matheba in Sheye Oladejo
Nancy Isime in Valdrin Sahiti
2023
Enado Odigie in Emagine by Bukola
Nana Akua Addo in Cary Santiago
Nse Ikpe-Etim in Toju Foyeh
Neo Mobor Akpofure
View this post on Instagram
Zozibini Tunzi in Lanre Da Silva Ajayi
Bolanle Ninalowo in El Vogue
View this post on Instagram
Bukunmi (Kiekie) Adeaga-Ilori in Yemi Shoyemi
Ini Edo in Lakimmy Fashion
Sharon Ooja Egwurube in Sheye Oladejo
Daniel Etim Effiong in Deji & Kola
Bella Okagbue in Tiannah Styling
View this post on Instagram
Thabang Mazibuko in Zackstyling Luxury
Toke Makinwa in Kud Collections
View this post on Instagram
Funke Akindele in Veekee James
View this post on Instagram
Which A-listers are we looking forward to seeing on the red carpet? What head-turning look will Osas Ighodaro, Zozibini Tunzi, Toke Makinwa and Nana Akua Addo wear this year? Which of the male celebrities will own the show this year? Share your excitement with us on social media via the #BNSXAMVCA!
The 10th Edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards will be held on Saturday, 11th March.
Keep up with our exclusive coverage on BellaNaijaStyle.com and follow @bellanaijastyle for all the style updates from the event.