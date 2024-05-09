Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) Hosts the Annual General Meeting and Re-elects Oyetayo as President

The Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) has re-elected Sola Oyetayo as President for the 2024/2025 tenure. Oyetayo was returned unopposed during the Association’s 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the British Council, Lagos.

Acknowledging his re-election, Oyetayo stated in his report that during the 2023/2024 tenure, the Association, in alignment with its focus on education, economy, culture and entertainment, youth and gender, and humanitarian initiatives, executed and participated in 18 events, including three impact events resulting in the empowerment of 390 entrepreneurs and school children.

He also stated that the Association had an overall reach of over 2 million individuals through its publicity efforts.

He said that the N-BA executives continued to push for “diaspora inclusion by engaging diaspora members in the planning and implementation of events, increasing our diaspora individual and corporate membership; while maintaining engagement with our key stakeholders, including the British High Commissioner to Nigeria and British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria (Lagos); the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom, corporate members, partners and other key stakeholders in the UK and Nigeria.”

Speaking further, Oyetayo extolled the virtues of the Association’s late Patron, Pa. Akintola Williams CBE, CFR, while also expressing gratitude to the new Patron, Chief Emeka Anyaoku GCON, GCVO, CFR; Vice Patrons, Chief Olabintan Famutimi, and Philip Hall OBE.

He also thanked Past Presidents, Abimbola Okoya, Shola Tinubu, Tunde Arogunmati, Funmi Onabolu and Chuba Mbanefo, for their support.

Oyetayo also appreciated the 2023/2024 partners of the N-BA, namely NEM Insurance, Scib Nigeria and Company, Deloitte Nigeria, Bella Africana, Alpha Morgan Capital, FirstBank UK, BK90 Restaurant and Lounge, Queen Mercillina, Digital Marketing Skills Institute, Grand Oak, Open Access Data Centre, British Deputy High Commission, AIICO Insurance, Tangerine Life, and Tangerine General.

He also appreciated individuals who donated their time and resources towards the implementation of the Association’s events.

He concluded by stating that he will continue to build on the foundation laid by the Association’s past leaders for true friendship between Nigerians, Britons and the Commonwealth and reaffirm his commitment to continue to serve the N-BA.

Other elected executive officers of the N-BA who were equally unopposed for the 2024/2025 tenure include Vice President, Lucy Pearson; Honorary Secretary, Tobi Asehinde; Assistant Honorary Secretary, Gboyega Olanbiwoninu; Honorary Treasurer, Edward Abraham.

Also present was the past President, Shola Tinubu, who also served as the Electoral Officer; the Executive Secretary,—Olajumoke Adeola; the Council and Members of the N-BA.

The Nigeria-Britain Association promotes relationships between Nigerians and Britons for the common good. Its core values include true friendship, cultural diversity, integrity and care for the next generation.

Sponsored Content