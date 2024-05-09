Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) Hosts the Annual General Meeting and Re-elects Oyetayo as President

Events News Style

Our Editors' Top 50 AMVCA Gala Looks from 2013 to Date

Events Promotions

Johnvents Cocoa Powder and Sweat It Ibadan Partner for Epic Workout Experience

Events News Promotions

Breaking Down Barriers: Moments of Impact from the Banking on Women's Health Conference 2024

BN TV Events Style

You Have To See Wisdom Kaye's Showstopping Burnt Red Rose Look For The 2024 Met Gala

Beauty BN TV Events Style

98,000 Swarovski Crystals Look Breathtaking on Anok Yai at the 2024 Met Gala | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

ART: Tyla Looks 'Fresh Out of the Gallery' for Her Met Gala Debut in a Balmain Sand of Time Dress | WATCH

Career Events News

Africa’s Business Heroes Hosts 40 African Entrepreneurs in China and Extends 2024 Application to June 9

Events Style

Fashion Meets Art as Stars Celebrate and Slay 'The Garden of Time' Theme at the 2024 Met Gala

Events Style

Pastel Paradise: Check Out the Floral Decor at High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024 | WATCH

Events

Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) Hosts the Annual General Meeting and Re-elects Oyetayo as President

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

L-R: Honorary Treasurer of the Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA), Eddie Abraham; President, N-BA, Sola Oyetayo; Vice President, N-BA, Lucy Pearson; and Assistant Honorary Secretary, N-BA, Gboyega Olabiwoninu, during the 55th AGM of the Association held in Lagos, recently

The Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) has re-elected Sola Oyetayo as President for the 2024/2025 tenure. Oyetayo was returned unopposed during the Association’s 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the British Council, Lagos.

Acknowledging his re-election, Oyetayo stated in his report that during the 2023/2024 tenure, the Association, in alignment with its focus on education, economy, culture and entertainment, youth and gender, and humanitarian initiatives, executed and participated in 18 events, including three impact events resulting in the empowerment of 390 entrepreneurs and school children.

L-R: Honorary Treasurer of the N-BA – Eddie Abraham, N-BA Vice President – Lucy Pearson, N-BA President – Sola Oyetayo, N-BA Assistant Honorary Secretary – Gboyega Olabiwoninu during the 55th AGM of the Association.

He also stated that the Association had an overall reach of over 2 million individuals through its publicity efforts.

He said that the N-BA executives continued to push for “diaspora inclusion by engaging diaspora members in the planning and implementation of events, increasing our diaspora individual and corporate membership; while maintaining engagement with our key stakeholders, including the British High Commissioner to Nigeria and British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria (Lagos); the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom, corporate members, partners and other key stakeholders in the UK and Nigeria.”

Speaking further, Oyetayo extolled the virtues of the Association’s late Patron, Pa. Akintola Williams CBE, CFR, while also expressing gratitude to the new Patron, Chief Emeka Anyaoku GCON, GCVO, CFR; Vice Patrons, Chief Olabintan Famutimi, and Philip Hall OBE.

He also thanked Past Presidents, Abimbola Okoya, Shola Tinubu, Tunde Arogunmati, Funmi Onabolu and Chuba Mbanefo, for their support.

L-R: N-BA Governing Council Member – Ademola Sanya, N-BA Vice President – Lucy Pearson, N-BA Assistant Honorary Secretary – Gboyega Olabiwoninu, N-BA Past President – Shola Tinubu celebrating the re-elected N-BA Executives at the 55th AGM of the Association.

Oyetayo also appreciated the 2023/2024 partners of the N-BA, namely NEM Insurance, Scib Nigeria and Company, Deloitte Nigeria, Bella Africana, Alpha Morgan Capital, FirstBank UK, BK90 Restaurant and Lounge, Queen Mercillina, Digital Marketing Skills Institute, Grand Oak, Open Access Data Centre, British Deputy High Commission, AIICO Insurance, Tangerine Life, and Tangerine General.

He also appreciated individuals who donated their time and resources towards the implementation of the Association’s events.

He concluded by stating that he will continue to build on the foundation laid by the Association’s past leaders for true friendship between Nigerians, Britons and the Commonwealth and reaffirm his commitment to continue to serve the N-BA.

Other elected executive officers of the N-BA who were equally unopposed for the 2024/2025 tenure include Vice President, Lucy Pearson; Honorary Secretary, Tobi Asehinde; Assistant Honorary Secretary, Gboyega Olanbiwoninu; Honorary Treasurer, Edward Abraham.

Also present was the past President, Shola Tinubu, who also served as the Electoral Officer; the Executive Secretary,—Olajumoke Adeola; the Council and Members of the N-BA.

The Nigeria-Britain Association promotes relationships between Nigerians and Britons for the common good. Its core values include true friendship, cultural diversity, integrity and care for the next generation.

L-R: President of the N-BA – Sola Oyetayo with the Vice President of the N-BA – Lucy Pearson during the 55th AGM of the Association.

L-R: External Auditor of the N-BA – Segun Onifade, Scib Nigeria & Co. Staff – Talabi Adebisi, N-BA Governing Council Member – Adeleke Nadi, N-BA External Auditor – Femi Ilesanmi, N-BA Treasurer – Eddie Abraham, N-BA Governing Council Members – Ademola Sanya, N-BA Executive Secretary – Olajumoke Adeola, N-BA Past President – Shola Tinubu, N-BA President – Sola Oyetayo, N-BA Vice President – Lucy Pearson, N-BA Governing Council Members – Alfred Oluwasegun Oniye, Olawale Okuyedi, N-BA Administrative Executive – Oludamola Lawal, N-BA Governing Council Member – Gafar Odubote, N-BA Member – Ekene Ajayi, Scib Nigeria & Co. Staff – Yinka Jacob, N-BA Assistant Honorary Secretary – Gboyega Olabiwoninu, during the 55th AGM of the Association.

L-R: Vice President of the N-BA – Lucy Pearson, N-BA President– Sola Oyetayo, N-BA Past President – Shola Tinubu during the 55th AGM of the Association

L-R: The Honorary Treasurer of the N-BA, Edward Abraham, Vice President – Lucy Pearson, President – Sola Oyetayo, Executive Secretary – Olajumoke Adeola, Assistant Honorary Secretary – Gboyega Olanbiwoninu, during the 55th Annual General Meeting.

Virtual attendees during the 55th AGM of the N-BA

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Everything You Need to Know About The CBN Cybersecurity Levy

Nnebuifé Kwubéi: How Vulnerability Becomes Transferred

Yewande Jinadu: What They Don’t Tell You About Working in HR

Comet Nwosu: How Can We Regulate Our Minds to Enhance Our Sleeping Ability?

Theo Okafor Discusses Building Dot Campus and Being a Tech Educator in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php