Celebrating Heritage: Nigeria-Britain Association Honors 64 Years of Independence in London

On 12th October 2024, the Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) held its Independence Day celebration in London, United Kingdom, to commemorate Nigeria’s rich heritage and the enduring relationship between Nigeria and the UK.

The event was organised in partnership with First Bank UK, NEM Insurance, Scib Nigeria & Co., and BK 90 Restaurant & Lounge. Speaking at the event, the Vice Patron of the N-BA, Philip Hall, applauded the Association for its commitment to fostering strong ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Hall, who reflected on his 52-year relationship with Nigeria, described it as a privilege that allowed him to work on various projects across the country. He praised the resilience and warmth of Nigerians, noting their positive outlook despite facing numerous challenges. While highlighting the contributions of Nigerians across different sectors and the importance of continued efforts to uplift the nation, he acknowledged the contributions of past and present leaders of the Association in creating a platform for collaboration and cultural exchange.

In his address, the N-BA President, Sola Oyetayo, remarked that Nigeria’s 64 years of sovereignty have been marked by resilience, determination, and significant progress. He emphasised that the celebration is not only a reflection of Nigeria’s independence but also a testament to the enduring partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, built on shared values and mutual respect, an objective which he said is central to the N-BA.

He noted that Nigeria’s story is one of continuous growth, driven by the tenacity of its people, both within the country and in the diaspora, who have made substantial contributions across various fields globally.

In attendance were high net worth individuals from Nigeria and the United Kingdom, including the Admin Attaché and Head of the Overseas Communication Division/ICT, Uche Eleanya Friday, who represented the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Cyprian Terseer Heen; diplomats from African countries, member of parliaments, members and guests of the Association.

The event featured performances from two Nigerian artists, namely Tunde of Styl-Plus and Weird MC, who entertained guests with captivating Nigerian tunes.

The N-BA, a non-profit organisation founded in 1969, focuses on strengthening ties between Nigeria and the UK through cultural exchange and partnerships. Linked to the British-Nigeria Education Trust in the UK whose patron was the late H.R.H. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, the N-BA aims to foster collaboration for the common good.

The Association comprises corporate and individual members drawn from the business, professional, diplomatic, government and social communities, who work together to seek the common good, bring mutual benefit to all members, and encourage closer working cooperation between Nigeria and Britain.

