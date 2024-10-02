Green Innovation & Digital Transformation: A Lecture hosted by the Nigeria-Britain Association | See more

The Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) held its 2024 Annual Lecture on Friday, 20th September 2024, at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Lagos. Themed “Green Innovation & Digital Transformation: A Nigeria-UK Perspective,” the event brought together experts from various fields to discuss sustainability, technology, and the significance of international cooperation in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

In his opening remarks, the President of the Nigeria-Britain Association, Sola Oyetayo, emphasised the relevance of the lecture series in enhancing public discourse on green innovation. He highlighted the importance of green solutions in transforming key sectors of the Nigerian economy, in line with advancements seen in the United Kingdom, with a focus on fostering stronger bilateral ties.

Green Innovation and Digital Transformation are two powerful forces shaping the future of industries and society at large. Green Innovation refers to the development of new technologies, processes, and products that reduce environmental impact, promote sustainability, and contribute to the fight against climate change. This can include innovations in renewable energy, waste reduction, sustainable materials, and energy-efficient systems. Digital transformation involves integrating digital technologies into all areas of a business or sector, fundamentally changing how operations are carried out, and enhancing customer experiences. It’s about more than just adopting new technology. These two trends are increasingly intertwined, as digital transformation is often the backbone that makes green innovation scalable and more efficient. It often leads to profound changes in organisational culture, operations, and service delivery. The synergy between green innovation and digital transformation offers a pathway toward a more sustainable future, Oyetayo said.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Sam Faleye, Chairman and CEO of SAGLEV INC, explored the critical role of e-mobility in transforming Nigeria’s transport sector.

He provided an overview of Nigeria’s current transport challenges and highlighted the country’s journey towards embracing green innovation, alongside the UK’s leadership in e-mobility.

Dr. Faleye outlined several key recommendations, including bilateral cooperation in infrastructure development, policy alignment, joint research into electric vehicle (EV) and battery technology, and the importance of public-private partnerships and increased funding for green initiatives.

A panel discussion featuring leading industry figures further enriched the event. Kolawole Osinowo, CEO of Baobab+ Nigeria; Rinret Best, Head of Compliance and Sustainability at Meyana Energy Limited; Moses Sule, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Sika Box; and Odion O. Ibadin, Assistant Manager at Clean Technology Hub, participated in the session, which was moderated by Toba Adenaike, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Madecore Solar Storage.

During the panel session, the panellists highlighted the significance of green innovation across various sectors, such as energy production, transportation, urban planning, and finance. They also stressed the importance of digital transformation in addressing climate change and enhancing Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, blockchain, and data analytics were identified as key enablers of green innovation, capable of transforming business processes and driving sustainable development.

The panellists also addressed the growing interest in renewable energy and green technology in Nigeria, underscoring the importance of digital transformation and public-private partnerships in fostering innovative solutions. However, the challenges faced by Nigerian businesses, particularly in terms of infrastructure and funding, were also discussed as significant barriers that need to be addressed.

The event, organised in partnership with Tangerine Life Insurance, Tangerine General Insurance, NEM Insurance, and Scib Nigeria & Co., provided a robust platform for insightful discussions on the future of sustainable development in Nigeria and the UK.

Notable guests at the event included Dr Rabiu Olowo, Chief Executive Officer/Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, alongside members of the Association and guests of the Nigeria-Britain Association.

The N-BA Annual Lecture is a series of lectures inspired by topical and prevailing issues affecting Nigeria, Britain and the world in general. The lecture brings together world leaders, government officials, business and thought leaders whilst drawing attendance across multiple countries, industries and sectors.

