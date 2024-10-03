Revolutionizing Vlogging: Infinix Unveils Zero Flip with 4K Front & Rear Cameras and GoPro Connectivity

From the moment the first guests arrived, it was clear that this was more than just a tech launch—it was a lifestyle event.

High-profile figures from Nigeria’s entertainment, tech, fashion and lifestyle scenes, including Stan and Blessing Nze, Eso Dike, Mitchel Ihezue, Kagantech, Bisola Aiyeola, Neo Energy, Valor Reviews, Cypher, etc graced the event, turning heads and adding a sense of luxury to the launch.

Amid the glitz and glamour, the true star of the day was the Infinix Zero Flip. This phone, designed for modern, tech-savvy creators and professionals, is a testament to Infinix’s dedication to pushing boundaries.

Here are some features of the phone:

4K Front and Rear Vlog Cameras with ProStable Video Capabilities: Infinix’s Zero Flip is the only device in its class to feature 4K ProStable video capabilities on both the front and rear cameras, along with seamless GoPro connectivity.

Whether you’re snapping selfies or making videos, the 4K front and rear cameras give you high-quality photos and videos from any angle. The ProStable video feature ensures that your videos stay steady, and the dual-screen design lets you get creative with different vlogging angles, making it easier to create content anywhere.

Zero-Gap Hinge: This innovative design allows the device to fold seamlessly, ensuring minimal screen creases while enhancing durability. 6.9” AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate: The foldable LTPO screen delivers sharp, vivid visuals, ideal for both work and play.

70W Super Charge with 4720mAh Battery: With the Infinix Zero Flip, you don’t have to worry about running out of juice—the long-lasting battery and super-fast charging are guaranteed to keep you powered all day.

512GB ROM & 16GB Extended RAM: The Zero Flip offers ample storage and memory for handling large apps, media, and files with ease.

MediaTek Dimensity D8020 Processor: This powerful chipset in the Zero Flip ensures lightning-fast performance for multitasking, gaming, and content creation, ensuring a lag-free experience.

Upgradeable to Android 16 and 3-Year Security Patch Updates: Users get to enjoy an upgrade to Android 16 along with 3 years of security updates, ensuring the device stays current with the latest features and protections.

Another standout feature of the Infinix Zero Flip is its 3.64” Cover Screen, which allows users to effortlessly preview their videos while recording or check notifications without having to open the device. The Dynamic MultiView Display offers customizable 3D animated pets and quick shortcuts to popular apps like TikTok, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

The foldable design also allows for various vlogging angles, from creative time-lapse videos to perfectly framed selfies. Beyond video, the AI Media Creation tools elevate content to the next level, offering features like magic removal, AI-generated wallpaper, and one-click cutout to make editing easier and more seamless than ever.

Available in eye-catching colours of Rock Black and Blossom Glow, a signature colour from WGSN’s 2025 Smartphone Color Trends, the Zero Flip is compact enough to fit in your pocket, durable for daily use, and powerful enough to handle work, play, and creativity. Its foldable design offers easy portability, while the premium finish ensures it stands out in any setting.

The ZERO Flip is powered by a comprehensive AI interaction system, designed to enhance every aspect of the user experience. With the integration of Google Gemini, an AI Assistant that handles tasks like translation, search, content summarization, etc, the ZERO Flip is transformed into a compact personal assistant.

The event wrapped up with glowing reviews from attendees, influencers, and tech reviewers about the Zero Flip, as they all enjoyed a first-hand experience with the device. They were impressed by how the Zero Flip effortlessly merges cutting-edge design, power, and innovation. For vloggers, entrepreneurs, and professionals looking for a portable, stylish, and powerful tool, the Infinix Zero Flip is the perfect choice. It’s not just a flip phone—it’s a game-changer in the mobile space and it’s ready to help you capture your own story.

The Infinix Zero Flip is now available for purchase at all authorized retail outlets nationwide. To stay updated on the latest from Infinix, follow them on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok @infinixnigeria for more exciting updates and announcements.

#InfinixZeroFlip

Sponsored Content