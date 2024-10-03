Connect with us

TECNO Triumphs: Two Major Awards at the 2024 Marketing Edge Ceremony

Revolutionizing Vlogging: Infinix Unveils Zero Flip with 4K Front & Rear Cameras and GoPro Connectivity

Green Innovation & Digital Transformation: A Lecture hosted by the Nigeria-Britain Association | See more

A Night of Glamour and Cinema: Farmer’s Bride Premieres in Style

It was a Night of Glitz, Glam and Gold at the Launch of the Rabanne's New Fragrance; "Million Gold for Her"

Lord’s Dry Gin Unveils Rebrand and Celebrates Emerging Icons at 2024 Achievers Awards

The African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association to Celebrate 20 Years of Advocacy and Survivor Support | October 18th

A New Era in Agriculture: Ghana Grows Changing Narratives Debuts at AgroFusion 2024

Africa's Top Innovators and Leaders Gather at "Africa Breakfast Convos" on the sidelines of UNGA

Cedre Expressions Unveils ‘Launch Your Fashion Business with Zero Capital’

TECNO Triumphs: Two Major Awards at the 2024 Marketing Edge Ceremony

Written by TECNO
TECNO once again reigns supreme, earning two prestigious accolades at the 11th Marketing Edge Awards, held in Lagos on Saturday, September 28th, 2024.

TECNO’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of mobile technology was awarded EDGE Outstanding Smartphone Brand of the Year and EDGE Outstanding New Product of the Year for the trailblazing TECNO CAMON 30. These awards not only highlight the brand’s relentless drive to empower users but also exemplify TECNO’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

TECNO’s recognition as the EDGE Outstanding Smartphone Brand of the Year reflects the brand’s ability to consistently resonate with consumers. TECNO’s devices, from budget smartphones to premium models, deliver a blend of affordability and high performance that sets the brand apart from competitors. With the POP, SPARK, and CAMON, this award celebrates

TECNO’s innovation-driven approach ensures that its devices are not only top-tier in performance but also crafted to meet the needs of a diverse customer base.

In addition, TECNO CAMON 30 earned its place as the EDGE Outstanding New Product of the Year for redefining what users expect from smartphone photography and performance. Equipped with a 50MP AI triple-camera system, the TECNO CAMON 30 allows users to capture life’s moments in vivid detail, even in challenging lighting conditions. Its advanced Night Mode ensures crisp low-light photography, delivering stunning results with ease. Complementing its remarkable camera is the 6.78-inch FHD display, which provides an immersive experience for everything from media consumption to gaming. Running on the latest Android OS and TECNO’s intuitive HiOS interface, the TECNO CAMON 30 is designed to deliver a smooth, seamless user experience, enhanced by its 5000mAh battery for all-day performance.

Diana Alozie-Dike, TECNO’s Public Relations Officer, was grateful for the recognition:

“These awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. At TECNO, we live by our ‘Stop at Nothing’ philosophy, constantly striving to push the limits of what is possible in mobile technology. We are honoured to be recognised for our efforts and remain dedicated to creating products that inspire and empower our users.”

Marketing Edge Awards is one of the industry’s most respected platforms, recognising brands demonstrating exceptional performance and innovation. TECNO’s dual wins reaffirm its leadership in mobile technology, cementing its reputation as a brand that sets the standards in a highly competitive market. For updates on TECNO’s latest innovations, follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

