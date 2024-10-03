Connect with us

Living Promotions

Season Finale of the Shopaholic series is here! Enjoy Episode 13 as KIEKIE recaps her favorite stores.

BN TV Career Inspired Living

#HerMoneyHerPower is All About Freedom, Choices & Power” Says Saheeba Zainab Hussain

BN TV Living

Ife of “Diary of a Naija Girl” Shares Four Strategies for Women’s Financial Growth | #HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV Career Living

Ife Durosinmi-Etti’s Must-Watch Talk on Why Financial Independence is a Need for Women

BN TV Living

Financial Freedom vs. Tradition: Watch Nigerian Women Debate the Balance of Money & Power

BN TV Career Living

"Nothing Beats Having Economic Power": Cynthia Obi-Uchendu on Women Owning Their Finances

BN TV Inspired Living

"Together, We Are Rewriting What’s Possible for Women"– Maryam Hassan Bukar on Women’s Economic Power

BN TV Living Scoop

#HerMoneyHerPower Hits the Streets! Watch Nigerians Share Their Thoughts on Money & Gender Roles

BN TV Cuisine Inspired Living

#HerMoneyHerPower: See How Chef T’s Economic Power Fuels Her Success

Living Sweet Spot

Tania Omotayo Welcomes Baby No. 2 | See 5 Times She Served Baby Bump Glam

Living

Season Finale of the Shopaholic series is here! Enjoy Episode 13 as KIEKIE recaps her favorite stores.

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In the season finale of Shopaholic, KieKie takes viewers on a reflective journey through the highlights of Season 1, Lagos Edition. She breaks down her favorite shopping spots across the city, sharing memorable finds, Best Buys, and standout fashion moments. From luxury boutiques to hidden gems, KieKie provides an insider’s guide to the best of Lagos shopping, offering tips for savvy shoppers and fashion lovers alike.

“Shopaholic”, takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos. KieKie, the charismatic host explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds. From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her favorite picks, offering an insider’s perspective on each location.

The series captures her candid reactions to the city’s eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey, showcasing KieKie’s final selections.

Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures. Expect Season 2 to explore Abuja, and Season 3 we’re coming to your country, city or town. Don’t forget to let our Host know the shopping plugs in your area. Catch new episodes every Friday on Lady Laide Media’s YouTube channel.

Make sure you subscribe and turn on post notifications for the series and get ready to shop along and discover the best of Nigeria’s vibrant retail landscape! Weekly episodes are also available in French

For more updates on each season; stay connected on instagram, facebook and subscribe to the youtube channel. For Sponsorship and further information contact: [email protected]

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php