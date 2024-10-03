Season Finale of the Shopaholic series is here! Enjoy Episode 13 as KIEKIE recaps her favorite stores.

In the season finale of Shopaholic, KieKie takes viewers on a reflective journey through the highlights of Season 1, Lagos Edition. She breaks down her favorite shopping spots across the city, sharing memorable finds, Best Buys, and standout fashion moments. From luxury boutiques to hidden gems, KieKie provides an insider’s guide to the best of Lagos shopping, offering tips for savvy shoppers and fashion lovers alike.

“Shopaholic”, takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos. KieKie, the charismatic host explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds. From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her favorite picks, offering an insider’s perspective on each location.

The series captures her candid reactions to the city’s eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey, showcasing KieKie’s final selections.

Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures. Expect Season 2 to explore Abuja, and Season 3 we’re coming to your country, city or town. Don’t forget to let our Host know the shopping plugs in your area. Catch new episodes every Friday on Lady Laide Media’s YouTube channel.

