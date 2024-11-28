Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Serves Sunshine Glow in Orange for her Birthday–See Photos

Orange has never looked so good! Cynthia Obi-Uchendu is celebrating her birthday today, and she did it in style. The entrepreneur and lifestyle content creator shared beautiful photos of herself smiling at the camera, dressed in a bright orange high-low two-piece. Her double-toned hairstyle, minimal jewellery, and subtle makeup completed the look perfectly.

In her caption, she wrote:

“Here is to another year of celebrating growth. 🎂+1”

Her husband, Ebuka, also shared a special post on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of the love and support behind the scenes. In the photos, he’s seen taking pictures of Cynthia during her shoot, and it’s all kinds of adorable. His message was sweet and sincere:

You really could be so many other things if you wanted to, but you’ve always just chosen to be nothing but YOUR TRUE SELF. In a world that expects people to live their lives for public validation, you stand out ‘cos none of that phases you. It’s why anyone who gets to know you just a little closely, is always drawn by how self-effacing yet centered you are. And it’s truly one of my favorite things about you…

Happy birthday best friend. Your blessings are about to overflow! I love you ♥️

How lovely is that?

Scroll down to see more of Cynthia’s stunning birthday photos