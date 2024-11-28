Connect with us

Beauty Living Style Sweet Spot

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Serves Sunshine Glow in Orange for her Birthday–See Photos

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Veekee James Atere Stuns in a Gorgeous Ensemble from Wanni Fuga's Latest Collection

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Yvonne Okoro is 40, Fabulous & Serving Aqua Blue Glam in Her Birthday Shoot

Beauty Scoop

From South Africa to Namibia: Meet Africa's Miss Universe Queens

Beauty Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Brown on Melanin! Nancy Isime's Monochrome Look is Pure Elegance | See Photos

Beauty Style

Lupita Nyong'o Shines at the Academy's Governors Awards with a Breathtaking Afrocentric Updo

Beauty BN TV Events Music Style

Tyla Shines in Aaliyah's Iconic Roberto Cavalli Dress at MTV EMAs [WATCH]

Beauty Inspired News Scoop

Chidimma Adetshina Says, "I Came, I Saw, I Shook the Universe," and She Did!

Beauty Promotions

Your Black Friday Haul Just Got Better; Discover Professional Haircare Products on Jumia

Beauty Living Scoop Style

Inside Chidimma Adetshina's Historic Miss Universe Journey: The Major Highlights

Beauty

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Serves Sunshine Glow in Orange for her Birthday–See Photos

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Orange has never looked so good! Cynthia Obi-Uchendu is celebrating her birthday today, and she did it in style. The entrepreneur and lifestyle content creator shared beautiful photos of herself smiling at the camera, dressed in a bright orange high-low two-piece. Her double-toned hairstyle, minimal jewellery, and subtle makeup completed the look perfectly.

In her caption, she wrote:
“Here is to another year of celebrating growth. 🎂+1”

Her husband, Ebuka, also shared a special post on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of the love and support behind the scenes. In the photos, he’s seen taking pictures of Cynthia during her shoot, and it’s all kinds of adorable. His message was sweet and sincere:

You really could be so many other things if you wanted to, but you’ve always just chosen to be nothing but YOUR TRUE SELF. In a world that expects people to live their lives for public validation, you stand out ‘cos none of that phases you. It’s why anyone who gets to know you just a little closely, is always drawn by how self-effacing yet centered you are. And it’s truly one of my favorite things about you…
Happy birthday best friend. Your blessings are about to overflow! I love you ♥️

How lovely is that?

Scroll down to see more of Cynthia’s stunning birthday photos

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php