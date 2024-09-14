Style
Mo Abudu’s 1960s Themed Birthday Bash: See How Nollywood Celebs Brought the Glam
Mo Abudu is celebrating her 60th birthday in grand style, hosting a glamorous 1960s-themed party that has guest looking fabulous.
Leading up to the big day, the media mogul and CEO of EbonyLife TV built excitement with a 10-day countdown. Each day, she treated her followers to stunning fashion moments, dropping breathtaking photos and videos that showcased her timeless beauty and impeccable style.
Celebrities are already stepping out in full 1960s glam for the celebration, channeling the era’s elegance with their outfits. Nollywood stars like Osas Ighodaro, Ini Dima–Okojie, Akah Nnani, Sharon Ooja-Nwoke, and more are bringing the theme to life with regal looks that are turning heads.
Check out how the stars showed up for this iconic night below:
Osas Ighodaro
Rita Dominic-Anosike
Sharon Ooja-Nwoke
Ini Dima-Okojie
Michelle Dede
Ebuka and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu
Akah Nnani
Mimi Onalaja
Bisola Aiyeola
