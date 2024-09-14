Connect with us

Mo Abudu's 1960s Themed Birthday Bash: See How Nollywood Celebs Brought the Glam

Mo Abudu’s 1960s Themed Birthday Bash: See How Nollywood Celebs Brought the Glam

Mo Abudu is celebrating her 60th birthday in grand style, hosting a glamorous 1960s-themed party that has guest looking fabulous.

Leading up to the big day, the media mogul and CEO of EbonyLife TV built excitement with a 10-day countdown. Each day, she treated her followers to stunning fashion moments, dropping breathtaking photos and videos that showcased her timeless beauty and impeccable style.

Celebrities are already stepping out in full 1960s glam for the celebration, channeling the era’s elegance with their outfits. Nollywood stars like Osas Ighodaro, Ini DimaOkojie, Akah Nnani, Sharon Ooja-Nwoke, and more are bringing the theme to life with regal looks that are turning heads.

Check out how the stars showed up for this iconic night below:

Osas Ighodaro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Rita Dominic-Anosike

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rita Dominic-Anosike (@ritadominic)

Sharon Ooja-Nwoke

Ini Dima-Okojie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Michelle Dede

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Dede (@michelledede)

Ebuka and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu

Akah Nnani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nnani Akah (@akahnnani)

Mimi Onalaja

Bisola Aiyeola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

