Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Channels Family Legacy in D29 Ensemble on BBNaija Eviction Night

There’s no eviction night on Big Brother Naija without Ebuka Obi–Uchendu, and what’s an eviction night without his signature style? Simply put—it’s not an eviction night.

Nine housemates are up for eviction tonight, and while we’re unsure who will be leaving, we know exactly what Ebuka will be wearing. Draped in a white traditional outfit designed by Nigeria’s D29, the ensemble draws inspiration from his father, a respected chief. Ebuka wore a lace set, adorned with cultural beads and a black cap.

“Inspired by my 83-year-old dad, Chief Obi A. Uchendu, Ezeagada Okija. Onye isi akwa ọcha kemgbe amụrụ m,” Ebuka shared, reflecting on the timeless influence of his father.

Check out more photos of his striking look below:

Credit:

Fit: @deco_d29

Beads: @lush_jewels

Shots: @theoladayo