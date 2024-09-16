2024 Foreign Investment Network International Forum Set to Host World Leaders and Experts in the USA

At the margin of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the 4th FIN International Trade and Investment Forum 2024 will bring together world leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to address the increasing energy challenge and promote sustainable development in Africa.

Themed “Power For Africa,” the conference will take place on,

Date: September 24th, 2024

Location: 202 Centre St., 6th Fl., New York, NY 10013, USA.

Foreign Investment Network (FIN) is proud to organize this prestigious event, with Ugoji Adanma Eze, Esq., PhD., as the host.

The forum will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including:

H.E. Dr. Lazarus Chakwera , President of Malawi

, President of Malawi H.E. Julius Maada Bio , President of Sierra Leon

, President of Sierra Leon H.E. Bassirou Diomaye Faye , President of Senegal

, President of Senegal Reta Jo Lewis , President and Chairwoman, EXIM Bank

, President and Chairwoman, EXIM Bank Farzam Kamalabadi

Dr. John Hassard

H.E. Chief Adebayo Adekola Adelabu , Minister of Power, Nigeria

, Minister of Power, Nigeria Max Garza III, Chief Blockchain Officer at Faction AI

According to Kenneth Bereghah, Vice President of FIN,

“The 2024 FIN International Trade and Investment Forum is a critical platform for fostering strategic partnerships, stimulating investments, and driving innovation in the power sector. We are committed to ensuring reliable, sustainable, and equitable energy access for Africa’s growing population.”

FIN will launch the 10 million African Youths Empowerment program during this event. The Deal Room and MoU Signing Ceremony will take place on,

Date: September 27th, 2024

Location: Forbes Center, 24 Fifth Avenue, between 9th and 10th Streets, New York, USA

Time: 3 pm.

The Forbes Best Of Africa Award Ceremony will take place at,

Location: The Forbes Center

Date: September 27th, 2024

Time: 6 pm.

Other FIN events at the margin of UNGA include the FIN Global Fashion Industry Summit: “Innovating Fashion: Bridging Culture, Industry, and Sustainability”

Date: September 25th, 2024

Location: 202 Centre St., 6th Fl., New York, NY 10013

Confirmed speakers for the fashion event include:

– H.E. Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of Sierra Leone

– H.E. Fatoumatta Bah Barrow, First Lady of Gambia

– H.E. Marieme Faye Sall, First Lady of Senegal

– Dr. Dayo Benjamins-Laniyi, Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs, FCTA

– Sebastian Grey Project, Runway Winner

– Wendy Diamond, SFO, Lucy Diamond Ventures

– Marie-Noelle Keijzer, CEO, WeForest

– Alina Kuderska, Sustainable Fashion designer

– Martu Freeman-Parker, CEO, MANA Sustainable Fashion Hub

– David Chen, Panda Tech Media Celebrity

– Jeff Szur, Sustainable Entrepreneur

– Marisol Guzman, Tech Scientist

– Ashley Rodriguez, Model and media influencer

– Claudia Carpentier, Sustainable Fashion Top Model

– Dr. Anya Arguello, Longevity Celebrity

Susan Sarandon, an Oscar Winner and Kevin Costner, an American Actor and Producer are expected to be among the speakers.

Other Upcoming FIN Events

Euroknowledge Leadership Forum in London on November 28th

Banking On Emerging Markets Forum in Washington DC, USA, on October

FIN Energy Forum and Forbes Best Of Africa Award Ceremony at the margin of OPEC Annual Meeting in Vienna, Austria on November 30th

FIN-Web Conference and AI Expo at the Computer History Museum, Silicon Valley, USA on December 3-5

Join them for a week of impactful discussions, networking opportunities, and strategic partnerships that will shape the future of Africa’s energy sector.

