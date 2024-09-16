Connect with us

Events News Promotions Style

2024 Foreign Investment Network International Forum Set to Host World Leaders and Experts in the USA

Events News Promotions

From Customer Retention to Mental Wellness: Key Takeaways from Beauty Connect 2024

Events Music News Promotions

Experience Style and Sound at World Teezer Day: Fashion Fizz and Life’s A Beach Party!

Events News Promotions

Selar Announces Third Annual Creator Summit: 'Living the Pan-African Dream as a Creator'

Events Promotions

EMY Africa Awards Hosts Star-Studded Soirée in Lagos as Anticipation Builds for Main Event in Ghana

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Living News Promotions

The Live Again Outreach brings Outstanding Hope to 500+ Women in Nigeria | Here's more

Events News Promotions

Get Ready for VOW2024: Achieving Women’s Inclusion for a Sustainable Nigeria

Events Promotions

Trailblazing Women Directors Gather for the Directors Conference 2024 | Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Fair & White Nigeria Unveils Nengi as Brand Ambassador

Events

2024 Foreign Investment Network International Forum Set to Host World Leaders and Experts in the USA

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

At the margin of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the 4th FIN International Trade and Investment Forum 2024 will bring together world leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to address the increasing energy challenge and promote sustainable development in Africa.

Themed “Power For Africa,” the conference will take place on,

Date: September 24th, 2024
Location: 202 Centre St., 6th Fl., New York, NY 10013, USA.

Foreign Investment Network (FIN) is proud to organize this prestigious event, with Ugoji Adanma Eze, Esq., PhD., as the host.

The forum will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including:

  • H.E. Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi
  • H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leon
  • H.E. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of Senegal
  • Reta Jo Lewis, President and Chairwoman, EXIM Bank
  • Farzam Kamalabadi
  • Dr. John Hassard
  • H.E. Chief Adebayo Adekola Adelabu, Minister of Power, Nigeria
  • Max Garza III, Chief Blockchain Officer at Faction AI

According to Kenneth Bereghah, Vice President of FIN,

“The 2024 FIN International Trade and Investment Forum is a critical platform for fostering strategic partnerships, stimulating investments, and driving innovation in the power sector. We are committed to ensuring reliable, sustainable, and equitable energy access for Africa’s growing population.”

FIN will launch the 10 million African Youths Empowerment program during this event. The Deal Room and MoU Signing Ceremony will take place on,

Date: September 27th, 2024
Location: Forbes Center, 24 Fifth Avenue, between 9th and 10th Streets, New York, USA
Time: 3 pm.

The Forbes Best Of Africa Award Ceremony will take place at,

Location: The Forbes Center
Date: September 27th, 2024
Time: 6 pm.

Other FIN events at the margin of UNGA include the FIN Global Fashion Industry Summit: “Innovating Fashion: Bridging Culture, Industry, and Sustainability”

Date: September 25th, 2024
Location: 202 Centre St., 6th Fl., New York, NY 10013

Confirmed speakers for the fashion event include:

H.E. Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of Sierra Leone
H.E. Fatoumatta Bah Barrow, First Lady of Gambia
H.E. Marieme Faye Sall, First Lady of Senegal
Dr. Dayo Benjamins-Laniyi, Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs, FCTA
Sebastian Grey Project, Runway Winner
Wendy Diamond, SFO, Lucy Diamond Ventures
Marie-Noelle Keijzer, CEO, WeForest
Alina Kuderska, Sustainable Fashion designer
Martu Freeman-Parker, CEO, MANA Sustainable Fashion Hub
David Chen, Panda Tech Media Celebrity
Jeff Szur, Sustainable Entrepreneur
Marisol Guzman, Tech Scientist
Ashley Rodriguez, Model and media influencer
Claudia Carpentier, Sustainable Fashion Top Model
Dr. Anya Arguello, Longevity Celebrity
Susan Sarandon, an Oscar Winner and Kevin Costner, an American Actor and Producer are expected to be among the speakers.

Susan Sarandon; Oscar Winner and American Actor

Other Upcoming FIN Events

  • Euroknowledge Leadership Forum in London on November 28th
  • Banking On Emerging Markets Forum in Washington DC, USA, on October
  • FIN Energy Forum and Forbes Best Of Africa Award Ceremony at the margin of OPEC Annual Meeting in Vienna, Austria on November 30th
  • FIN-Web Conference and AI Expo at the Computer History Museum, Silicon Valley, USA on December 3-5

Join them for a week of impactful discussions, networking opportunities, and strategic partnerships that will shape the future of Africa’s energy sector.

H.E Umaro Sissoco Embalo President of Guinea-Bissau

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php