Mo Abudu Rings in 60 with a Stylish Countdown—See Her Fabulous Looks!

Turning 60 is no small milestone, and when you’re Mo Abudu, it calls for an unforgettable celebration. The media mogul is grandly marking her big day today, pulling out all the stops to celebrate her 60th birthday in style.

On September 1st, Mo kicked off the excitement by announcing her birthday countdown on Instagram. “It’s 10 days to 60!” she wrote, sharing her plan to mark each day with a new photo. Tagging the series “10 Days to 60 Photographs,” Mo promised something special leading up to her big day. She also revealed she had the joy of collaborating with some of her favourite photographers, makeup artists, hairstylists, videographers, and fashion designers to create a series of dazzling photoshoots.

For 10 straight days, Mo treated her followers to daily drops of fashion, beauty, and style, sharing stunning photos and videos from her photoshoots. Each day was a showcase of her impeccable taste, serving up a feast of glam, elegance, and timeless beauty as she counted down to her 60th birthday celebration.

Check out the photos starting from Day 10 below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)