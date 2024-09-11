Double the Fashion as Ayra Starr and Venus Williams Twin in a Stella McCartney Coat

Connect with us

Is Venus Williams twinning with Ayra Starr? Great minds sure think alike!

 Ayra Starr and Venus Williams made a bold fashion statement, both rocking the same red loop coat from Stella McCartney for their respective magazine shoots. Ayra first debuted the look last weekend for Dazed magazine “The Impossible Issue”, while Venus followed up with an equally striking appearance on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK. Both stars brought their unique flair to the vibrant design. Ayra sports a wool fringed coat from Stella McCartney, New Heights Platform Xtra shearling boots UGG. Venus is rocking a knitted loop coat by Stella McCartney paired with Nappa leather heels, Jimmy Choo, and jewellery from Van Cleef & Arpels.

Would you join the trend?

Credits:

Bellas: @AyraStarr x @VenusWilliams

Ayra’s Look

Magazine: @dazed
Photography: Zora Sicher @zorasicher
Styling: Kyle Luu @kyleluu

Venus’ Look

Magazine: @bazzaruk
Photography: @richardphibbs
Styling: @crystallecox

