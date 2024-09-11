Ayra Starr & Tems Deliver Backstage Vibes and Onstage Magic at the “Born in the Wild” Tour | WATCH

Connect with us

Published

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr and Tems linked up backstage at Tems’ Born in the Wild tour in the US and the energy was palpable as the two stars vibed to Wande Coal’s “So Mi So” backstage.

Their laid-back yet stylish outfits showcased their signature style —Ayra’s youthful flair in baggy jean trousers and a sultry top which she paired with coloured boho braids and soft makeup. In contrast, Tems looked effortlessly cool in a leather halterneck jumpsuit with prints and her signature cocoa-lined lips.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

Watch them together on stage:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Bellas: @ayrastarr and @temsbaby

