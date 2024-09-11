Connect with us

Movies Style

Follow Natse Jemide's Lead Role Premiere on @BellaNaijaStyle’s Instagram Stories

Movies Movies & TV

Thembinkosi Mthembu & Tshedza Pictures Lead SAFTAs 2024 Nominations | See Full List

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

5 Nollywood Movies That Prove #HerMoneyHerPower is No Joke

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

From the Makers of ADIRE, Film One Studios Presents Farmer’s Bride, Launching September 27th

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

When Love Strikes: Osas Ighodaro, Zubby Michael Star in Nigeria's First Football Film, Out September 13 | Watch Trailer

Movies Nollywood

Exploring the Gripping and Relatable World of "Tòkunbọ̀" with Ramsey Nouah & Gideon Okeke

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Get an Inside Look at "Broken Portrait" Featuring Teni Aladese, Taye Arimoro & Ngozi Nwosu

Culture Movies Movies & TV Style

Olivier Rousteing's African Heritage Shaped the Balmain x Lion King Collection, Find Out How

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Movies & TV Style

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

BN TV Events Movies Nollywood Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: Uche Montana & Nollywood Stars at 'The Betrayed' Movie Premiere in Lagos

Movies

Follow Natse Jemide’s Lead Role Premiere on @BellaNaijaStyle’s Instagram Stories

Avatar photo

Published

48 mins ago

 on

Leading the cast for Nigeria’s first football film in cinemas, multi-hyphenate Natse Jemide makes his lead role debut in “When Love Strikes“, premiering tonight.

He recently shared on social media,
“I’ve always had a lot of dreams. At 8 my dream was to play ball. At 12 my dream was to be a movie star. So God kept my first lead role in a film that’s built around the sport I love… His way of telling me I’m doing something right and letting that 8-year-old live out a bit of his dream.”

Tonight, he takes over @bellanaijastyle giving fans a peek at the premiere experience from his #POV. Stay locked in ’cause it’s about to GO DOWN!

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Important Notes For Writers, Creatives and Content Creators

Rita Chidinma: How Do We Preserve Our Indigenous Languages in Nigeria?

Smart Emmanuel: How to Maximise Every Hour to Achive a Productive Day

Is a 16-Year-Old in the University a Problem for Nigeria?

Read About Rasaq Malik Gbolahan’s Poetry Journey in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php