Follow Natse Jemide’s Lead Role Premiere on @BellaNaijaStyle’s Instagram Stories

Leading the cast for Nigeria’s first football film in cinemas, multi-hyphenate Natse Jemide makes his lead role debut in “When Love Strikes“, premiering tonight.

He recently shared on social media,

“I’ve always had a lot of dreams. At 8 my dream was to play ball. At 12 my dream was to be a movie star. So God kept my first lead role in a film that’s built around the sport I love… His way of telling me I’m doing something right and letting that 8-year-old live out a bit of his dream.”

