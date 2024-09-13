Tyla Turns Heads in a Snazzy Spaghetti Fringe Look at MTV #VMAS2024

Connect with us

South African singer and songwriter Tyla makes another lit red carpet statement, this time for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. She brought colours in Area‘s Fall/Winter 24 spaghetti fringe corset top and mini skirt, with intricate fringe details. The corset, cinched to perfection, highlighted her silhouette well. Swipe through the carousel below and keep scrolling for more:

 

Tyla elevated her outfit with statement pink heels and matching earrings, injecting a pop of vibrant colour. Her choice of a teal neckpiece brought a refreshing contrast, making her overall look a bold fusion of high fashion and fun. She tied up the look with her signature clean girl makeup with curly peekaboo cutouts.

Winning the Best Afrobeats Video category, she elegantly stepped up the stage and delivered a sensational speech that’s kept viewers talking till now, Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @tyla

Dress:  @area

Makeup: @iamjamalscott

Hair @myssmonique

Stylist: @ltrigg

Photo:  @amberasaly for @vmas

