Tyla Turns Heads in a Snazzy Spaghetti Fringe Look at MTV #VMAS2024

South African singer and songwriter Tyla makes another lit red carpet statement, this time for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. She brought colours in Area‘s Fall/Winter 24 spaghetti fringe corset top and mini skirt, with intricate fringe details. The corset, cinched to perfection, highlighted her silhouette well. Swipe through the carousel below and keep scrolling for more:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AREA (@area)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

Tyla elevated her outfit with statement pink heels and matching earrings, injecting a pop of vibrant colour. Her choice of a teal neckpiece brought a refreshing contrast, making her overall look a bold fusion of high fashion and fun. She tied up the look with her signature clean girl makeup with curly peekaboo cutouts.

Hit the ▶ button below to see more of her:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Winning the “Best Afrobeats Video“ category, she elegantly stepped up the stage and delivered a sensational speech that’s kept viewers talking till now, Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @tyla

Dress: @area

Makeup: @iamjamalscott

Hair @myssmonique

Stylist: @ltrigg

Photo: @amberasaly for @vmas

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!