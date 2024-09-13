BBNaija: Toke Makinwa Looks Stunning in an Off-Shoulder Dress on this Episode of ‘The Buzz’

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Media IT Girl and Style star Toke Makinwa hosts THE BUZZ weekly as the host with the most with and has us taking style notes. The talk show exclusively on Showmax reviews the exciting activities and dives deep into the reality of Big Brother Naija contestants.

Styled by Dahmola, she is wearing an off-shoulder mini-dress from Lady Biba. The dress combines abstract red and purple patterns with a chic silhouette that flatters her figure with a subtle beaded trim along the hemline adds an extra touch of sophistication.

She complements this look with pink butterfly heels and statement gold accessories—chunky bracelets, rings, and a sleek choker. She opted for a sleek bob hairdo and her face was beat to perfection in a dewy makeup.

Credits

Bellastylista: @tokemakinwa
Dress: @loveladybiba
Stylist: @dahmola
Makeup: @wunmique
Photo: @bangraphy

