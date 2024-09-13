Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu’s Style Moments from New York Fashion Week is a Must See

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaStylistas,

New York-based Nigerian content creator Chinyere “Chi-Chi” Adogu has been dishing out looks at the ongoing New York Fashion Week, and turning heads with stylish ensembles. From a colourful bubble gown to baggy jeans, she shows her ability to experiment with different outfits while remaining true to her aesthetic.

Keep scrolling to see her looks:

Credits

Bellastylista: @the_real_chi
Photo: @jessbaumung

