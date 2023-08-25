BN TV
How A #BellaStylista Showed Up To Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Concert | WATCH
New York City-based Nigerian content creator — Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu flew to Miami to experience Beyoncé live in concert on her Renaissance World Tour. Check out her trendy look featuring black cargo pants paired with a sheer text-branded top with a beautiful message about self-love and matching sleeves.
Chi-Chi accessorised her outfit with gold pieces of jewellery, a gold clutch purse and heels. Her hair was won in a side bob paired with a poppin’ red pout. Hit the ▶ button below to watch her get ready:
SWIPE for an up-close view and more:
Experience the concert with Chi-Chi and friends:
Credit: @the_real_chi