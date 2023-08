Actor Stan Nze and his wife, movie producer and actress Blessing Nze, are joined by celebrity couple Bimpe Adedimeji and Adetola Abdullateef Adedimeji on this new episode of “The Other Corner with the Nzes.”

The Adedimejis share how they met, how being married has been for them, the importance of friendship for married couples, and their advice for married couples.

Watch: