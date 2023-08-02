Parenting, Music & Sound Sultan… Watch 2Baba’s Interview with Adesope

Nigerian music legend 2Baba joins Adesope on the latest episode of his show, “Afrobeats Podcast.”

2Baba opens up about his legacy in the Nigerian music industry, how he’s been able to keep himself young and fresh, why he thinks the next generation of Nigerian artists will do bigger things, and his style of parenting.

He also pays a touching tribute to the late Sound Sultan and talks about potentially releasing new music.

Watch: