Giggs Unveils Music Video for ‘Hallelujah’ Featuring Lojay

Published

8 hours ago

 on

UK rapper Giggs, also known as “Godfather”, has recently unveiled the much-anticipated official music video for his latest track, ‘Hallelujah’. This new song sees him collaborating with Nigerian singer-songwriter, Lojay, adding an international flair to the mix.

Directed by Earthboi, the music video is a blend of modern high-definition cinematography and a nostalgic vintage-style film aesthetic. It features a variety of candid snapshots of everyday people engaging in a myriad of activities, such as skating, biking, and dancing, painting a vivid picture of community and shared joy.

Interestingly, the music video also includes a heartfelt tribute to the late MohBad, in the form of a beautifully painted mural.

The video further presents a rhythmic contrast. On one hand, Giggs is seen cruising through the city streets in a stylish convertible, sharing his journey with a distinguished elder, displaying a sense of respect for the wisdom of the older generation. On the other hand, viewers are transported to Lagos, Nigeria, where Lojay delivers the catchy chorus of the song, showcasing his unique musical style and the pulsating energy of the city.

The track, produced by Puffybeatz, stands out on Giggs’ most recent album, ‘Zero Tolerance’. This collaboration with Lojay not only highlights Giggs’ versatility as an artist but also showcases his ability to bridge cultures through music.

Catch the song here and don’t miss the music video below

