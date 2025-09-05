Adekunle Gold’s New Song “Bobo” Will Make You Feel Rich

Adekunle Gold is definitely in his “I’m getting my money up” era, and we’ve got all the receipts.

The superstar kept his word about dropping something new. In yesterday’s newsletter, he told subscribers “I have a surprise for you tonight,” and by midnight – boom! – we had a fresh single. Some fans probably stayed up just to be first to hear it.

“Bobo” is a fun, bouncy track all about money, confidence, and not caring what people think. Featuring Lojay and Shoday, it’s basically an anthem for anyone levelling up and living their best life. Plus, it’s packed with that Nigerian humour we all love about how money changes everything.

AG didn’t just give us audio, there’s a visualiser too, so you can watch all three artists bring the song to life.

This comes after “Coco Money,” which is exactly why we’re saying Adekunle Gold is really in his money era right now.

