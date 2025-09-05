Connect with us

Adekunle Gold's New Song "Bobo" Will Make You Feel Rich

Normani Brought the Vibes in Brown Leather Through Jennifer Hudson's Spirit Tunnel

Kikifoodies Shows Us How to Make Perfect Flaky Chicken Hand Pies

Rema's 'Kelebu' Is the High-Speed Dance Anthem We All Needed

Ayra Starr Gets the Surprise of Her Life During Capital XTRA Interview | Watch

Onyinyechi Basil Takes the Crown as Miss Universe Nigeria 2025

Ciara & Diamond Platnumz Turn the Dance Floor Upside Down in "Low" | Watch

Sow a Seed? OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz Pulls Back the Curtain on Prosperity Gospel and More

Tiwa Savage Rocks BBC's Radio 1Xtra with New Music from "This One Is Personal"

Say Goodbye to Melting Makeup with Dimma Umeh’s Sweat-Proof Routine

Adekunle Gold teams up with Lojay and Shoday on his latest single “Bobo.”
Adekunle Gold is definitely in his “I’m getting my money up” era, and we’ve got all the receipts.

The superstar kept his word about dropping something new. In yesterday’s newsletter, he told subscribers “I have a surprise for you tonight,” and by midnight – boom! – we had a fresh single. Some fans probably stayed up just to be first to hear it.

Bobo” is a fun, bouncy track all about money, confidence, and not caring what people think. Featuring Lojay and Shoday, it’s basically an anthem for anyone levelling up and living their best life. Plus, it’s packed with that Nigerian humour we all love about how money changes everything.

AG didn’t just give us audio, there’s a visualiser too, so you can watch all three artists bring the song to life.

This comes after “Coco Money,” which is exactly why we’re saying Adekunle Gold is really in his money era right now.

Watch the video below

 

