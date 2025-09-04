Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Normani Brought the Vibes in Brown Leather Through Jennifer Hudson's Spirit Tunnel

BN TV Cuisine

Kikifoodies Shows Us How to Make Perfect Flaky Chicken Hand Pies

BN TV Music

Rema's 'Kelebu' Is the High-Speed Dance Anthem We All Needed

BN TV Music Scoop

Ayra Starr Gets the Surprise of Her Life During Capital XTRA Interview | Watch

Beauty BN TV Scoop

Onyinyechi Basil Takes the Crown as Miss Universe Nigeria 2025

BN TV Music

Ciara & Diamond Platnumz Turn the Dance Floor Upside Down in "Low" | Watch

BN TV Scoop

Sow a Seed? OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz Pulls Back the Curtain on Prosperity Gospel and More

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage Rocks BBC's Radio 1Xtra with New Music from "This One Is Personal"

Beauty BN TV

Say Goodbye to Melting Makeup with Dimma Umeh’s Sweat-Proof Routine

BN TV Music

Office Crush? Johnny Drille & Tiwa Savage Turn It Into a Music Video with "Over the Moon"

BN TV

Normani Brought the Vibes in Brown Leather Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel

Normani slays in chocolate brown leather while dancing through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Normani/Instagram

Normani arrived at the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show and absolutely devoured the moment, leaving not a single crumb behind. Forgive our Gen Z language, but there’s truly no better way to describe how the music superstar danced her way straight into our hearts, filling them with nothing but pure admiration.

She stepped through absolutely soaked in melanin, and we’re not just talking about her gorgeous brown skin. Her entire look was a celebration of rich, earthy tones, featuring that stunning chocolate brown leather co-ord with matching jacket and trousers, completed with sleek brown pump heels.

Now, as anyone familiar with the show knows, you simply must bring your A-game when passing through that Spirit Tunnel, and Normani delivered exactly what was needed. She delivered every single dance move with conviction: swaying to the rhythm, throwing her hands skyward, dropping it down with serious attitude, and working those strong knees like her life depended on it.

The whole scene was pure joy captured in motion—spontaneous, authentic, and absolutely captivating.

Watch the magic unfold below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php