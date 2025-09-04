Normani Brought the Vibes in Brown Leather Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel

Normani arrived at the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show and absolutely devoured the moment, leaving not a single crumb behind. Forgive our Gen Z language, but there’s truly no better way to describe how the music superstar danced her way straight into our hearts, filling them with nothing but pure admiration.

She stepped through absolutely soaked in melanin, and we’re not just talking about her gorgeous brown skin. Her entire look was a celebration of rich, earthy tones, featuring that stunning chocolate brown leather co-ord with matching jacket and trousers, completed with sleek brown pump heels.

Now, as anyone familiar with the show knows, you simply must bring your A-game when passing through that Spirit Tunnel, and Normani delivered exactly what was needed. She delivered every single dance move with conviction: swaying to the rhythm, throwing her hands skyward, dropping it down with serious attitude, and working those strong knees like her life depended on it.

The whole scene was pure joy captured in motion—spontaneous, authentic, and absolutely captivating.

Watch the magic unfold below.