Kikifoodies Shows Us How to Make Perfect Flaky Chicken Hand Pies

Ever had a chicken pie that would make you melt in pure ecstasy? This one by Kikifoodies is that kind of recipe – flaky, buttery, and packed with flavour, the kind of pie that fills your home with warmth and nostalgia. Imagine breaking through a golden crust to find tender shredded chicken, soft potatoes, and carrots cooked to perfection in a rich, well-seasoned filling. These homemade chicken hand pies are easier than they look, and trust us, they won’t last long on the table.

Kikifoodies starts with a simple dough: all-purpose flour, cold unsalted butter, a pinch of salt, and cold water. The trick to that signature flaky texture is keeping the butter cold. Chill the dough while you move on to the filling.

To cook the chicken, simmer chicken breast with chopped onion, a bouillon cube or chicken seasoning, garlic powder, salt, and water until tender, then shred it finely. In a separate pan, sauté finely chopped onion, minced garlic, and ginger in oil until fragrant. Add the shredded chicken, diced carrots, and potatoes, seasoning with salt, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, and a little more chicken seasoning for depth. Pour in chicken stock and a splash of water, letting everything simmer gently. For a luscious, hearty filling, Kikifoodies thickens it with a cornflour slurry or a bit of regular flour mixed with water. Let the filling cool before assembling. This step keeps everything neat and perfectly sealed.

Roll out the chilled dough on a lightly floured surface, giving it a few minutes to soften if it’s too firm. Cut into circles or any fun shape you like. Spoon some filling in the centre of each piece (resist the urge to overstuff), brush the edges with beaten egg to “glue” them shut, and seal with another piece of dough, pressing the edges with a fork. Arrange the pies on a lined tray, brush with more egg wash for that glossy bakery finish, and poke a few holes to let the steam out. Bake in the middle of the oven at 185°C (365°F) for 30–40 minutes until beautifully golden.

Once they’ve cooled slightly, they’re ready to enjoy. These chicken pies are perfect for brunches, snack spreads, or even as a savoury treat to tuck into your lunchbox. They’re the kind of pies that taste even better the next day – if you can resist eating them all at once.

Watch how she makes it below