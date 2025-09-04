Connect with us

Liquorose, Ini Edo & Chimezie Imo Delivered Fashion Perfection at "A Weekend Fiasco" Premiere

Normani Brought the Vibes in Brown Leather Through Jennifer Hudson's Spirit Tunnel

Faith Crowned Week 6 Head of House as the Game Heats Up on BBNaija Season 10

BBNaija10 Week 5 Recap: No Evictions, Just Explosive Secrets and Shaky Ships

Beverly Osu, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman & More Step Out in Cultural Futurism at "The Serpent’s Gift" Premiere

A $3 Billion Deal in Africa? Canal+ and Multichoice for International Observers

Meet Joy Sunday: Nigerian-American Actress Owning Her Role as Bianca Barclay in Netflix’s "Wednesday"

Omowunmi Dada, Adedimeji Lateef & Itele D Icon Showed Up in Regal Style for the “Abanisete: The Ancestor” Premiere

Ashionye Michelle Raccah Joins the Cast of Netflix’s “Wednesday” Season 2 Episode 3

"Revelations" Marries Family Drama & Western Grit in RMD’s Latest Big-Screen Adventure | See the Premiere Looks

What’s a film premiere without those jaw-dropping looks that make you immediately reach for your phone to update your mood board? You know the ones, the outfits that have you screenshotting and saving for future style inspiration.

The latest offering from Nollywood, “A Weekend Fiasco,” had its glamorous premiere, and naturally, the cast and celebrity guests understood the assignment when it came to serving looks. The red carpet became a runway of stunning fashion choices, with vibrant colours, impeccable tailoring, and show-stopping gowns taking centre stage.

Liquorose arrived making a bold statement in bright orange that commanded attention from every angle. Chimezie Imo brought sophisticated charm in his dusty rose suit, perfectly complemented by a floral print shirt and off-white shoes—a masterclass in mixing patterns and textures. Meanwhile, Ini Edo was absolutely breathtaking in her floral embellished gown, proving once again why she remains one of Nollywood’s most stylish leading ladies.

Each look told its own story, from Liquorose’s fearless colour choice to Chimezie’s refined gentleman aesthetic and Ini Edo’s romantic glamour.

“A Weekend Fiasco” begins showing in cinemas nationwide from 5th September.

See how they brought the style below.

Ini Edo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

Chimezie Imo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chimezie Imo (@chimezie_imo)

Liquorose

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Judith Audu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Judith Audu-Foght (@judithaudu)

