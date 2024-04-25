Connect with us

Inspired

Clara Chizoba Kronborg Breaks Guinness World Record with 55-hour Interview Marathon

BN TV Inspired

Wana Udobong Explores the Power of Storytelling and Resilience on “Crushing On My Girlfriends” Podcast

Events Inspired News Promotions

Rainbow Book Club Launches Talking Books Africa and R.O.A.R. Africa Series

BN TV Inspired

Bayo Omoboriowo Shares his Journey to Becoming a Presidential Photographer on the Teju Babyface Podcast

Inspired News

Tunde Onakoya Completes 60 Hours of Non-Stop Chess Marathon for Guinness World Record

Inspired

Tunde Onakoya Begins His 58-Hour Guinness World Record Attempt Today | Here's How to Watch & Support

Inspired Music

Burna Boy Earns Icon Status on 2024 TIME100 List of the Most Influential People in the World

Inspired Promotions

'When It All Falls Down': Chinedu Achebe is set to Unveil his Third Book this August 2024

BN TV Career Inspired News Style

Envisioning the 'Garden of Eden' the Nigerian Way Inspired Banke Kuku's Latest Collection, Creative Director Reveals | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Career Cuisine Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Joyce Jacob, Clara Chizoba Kronborg & Ink Balogun Define 'Success in 2024' on #BNSCONVOS Finale | WATCH

Inspired

Clara Chizoba Kronborg Breaks Guinness World Record with 55-hour Interview Marathon

Avatar photo

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Nigerian social media entrepreneur Clara Chizoba Kronborg has broken the world record for the longest interviewing marathon.

For fifty-five hours and twenty-four seconds, on a docked yacht in the Spanish city of Marbella, Clara interviewed ninety people from various backgrounds, including politicians, business owners, content creators, actors, real estate agents and many others. The conversations revolved around their journeys to success

For Clara, her motivation was to amplify the voices of hardworking women, “This record attempt was about bringing together diverse individuals, sharing their inspiring narratives, and forging meaningful connections on a global scale. I am committed to amplifying voices, particularly those of hardworking women, and using their stories to inspire others facing similar challenges,” she explained.

Like all ‘longest marathon’ record attempts, Clara received five-minute breaks after each hour to nap, change clothes, or use the restroom.

The marathon was not without some challenges. According to Clara, her voice became “very hoarse and rusty” but she avoided losing it by drinking lots of water.

She also suffered neck and back aches, which her team relieved with massages during her rest breaks. She also struggled with sleepiness at multiple points but found renewed energy with each new interview subject and their unique story.

Clara’s impressive feat surpasses the previous record of 37 hours and 44 minutes, set by Rob Oliver (USA) in 2022. This record-breaking achievement isn’t the only recent example of Nigerians excelling on the world stage. Last week, chess master Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess In Slum Africa, completed a remarkable 60-hour chess marathon to raise $1 million for children’s education across Africa.

Watch her talk more about her motivation for the interview marathon:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

What’s The Point of God’s Eternal Punishment?

What Makes AMVCA Such a Pivotal Part of Africa’s Movie Industry?

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Elevating African Voices and Enriching Futures – My ADIS24 Experience (I)

‘Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Chasing Joy in The Face of Death

Chaste Inegbedion: Celebrating Africans Shaping the Technology Narrative
css.php