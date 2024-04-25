Clara Chizoba Kronborg Breaks Guinness World Record with 55-hour Interview Marathon

Nigerian social media entrepreneur Clara Chizoba Kronborg has broken the world record for the longest interviewing marathon.

For fifty-five hours and twenty-four seconds, on a docked yacht in the Spanish city of Marbella, Clara interviewed ninety people from various backgrounds, including politicians, business owners, content creators, actors, real estate agents and many others. The conversations revolved around their journeys to success

For Clara, her motivation was to amplify the voices of hardworking women, “This record attempt was about bringing together diverse individuals, sharing their inspiring narratives, and forging meaningful connections on a global scale. I am committed to amplifying voices, particularly those of hardworking women, and using their stories to inspire others facing similar challenges,” she explained.

Like all ‘longest marathon’ record attempts, Clara received five-minute breaks after each hour to nap, change clothes, or use the restroom.

The marathon was not without some challenges. According to Clara, her voice became “very hoarse and rusty” but she avoided losing it by drinking lots of water.

She also suffered neck and back aches, which her team relieved with massages during her rest breaks. She also struggled with sleepiness at multiple points but found renewed energy with each new interview subject and their unique story.

Clara’s impressive feat surpasses the previous record of 37 hours and 44 minutes, set by Rob Oliver (USA) in 2022. This record-breaking achievement isn’t the only recent example of Nigerians excelling on the world stage. Last week, chess master Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess In Slum Africa, completed a remarkable 60-hour chess marathon to raise $1 million for children’s education across Africa.

New record: Longest interviewing marathon – 55 hours 24 seconds ⏱️ Congratulations to @clarackronborg1

https://t.co/YCVikcOnH1 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 24, 2024

Watch her talk more about her motivation for the interview marathon: