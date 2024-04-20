Tunde Onakoya Completes 60 Hours of Non-Stop Chess Marathon for Guinness World Record

Tunde Onakoya has completed a 60-hour chess marathon, aiming to set a new Guinness World record for the longest chess marathon. For 60 hours in the heart of New York’s Times Square, he battled opponent after opponent, fueled by determination and a mission to raise $1 million for children’s education in Africa. “Doing this for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education,” the chess master and founder of Chess In Slum Africa says. For this cause, Tunde initially aimed to play for 58 consecutive hours.

But after playing for 58 hours and breaking the record, he pushed further for 2 more hours, making it 60 hours. “We’re pushing to 60 hours guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going.” he said.

We’re pushing to 60 hours guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going. We have a fundraising goal to meet for the education of African children around the world. This is our why – the reason we are doing this. Let’s demonstrate to the world the incredible power of love.… pic.twitter.com/FC9BexhXjR — Tunde Onakoya (@Tunde_OD) April 20, 2024

The current Guinness World record for the longest chess marathon stands at 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds and was set by Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad of Norway on November 11, 2018.

As typical of the Nigerian supportive spirit, supporters from New York’s Nigerian community, including Afrobeats stars Davido and Adekunle Gold showed up at the Times Square to cheer Tunde. Back home in Nigeria, the nation rallied behind him as they watched him conquer the record on Twitch, with former vice president of Nigeria and current vice president Yemi Osinbajo and Kashim Shettima offering their public support.

“Let the dynamic energy of Times Square amplify the greatness that you, a proud Nigerian, bring to the chessboard. We’re all behind you—show the world the strength and determination you’re made of,” the former vice president said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Professor Yemi Osinbajo (@profosinbajo)

We are not only proud of the ambition of the chess maverick, Tunde Onakoya (@Tunde_OD), in his attempt to break the Guinness World Record for playing chess for 58 hours without losing a game, but also of his humanitarian interventions and his representation of Nigeria on the… pic.twitter.com/2IXuW1d8NO — Kashim Shettima (@KashimSM) April 17, 2024

“Lagos is for you as you attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon at Times Square in the heart of New York, ” said Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State.

Every grand victory starts with a single, bold move akin to a daring gambit—a bold move to redefine possibilities.@Tunde_OD ; Lagos is rooting for you as you attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon at Times Square in the heart of New York.… pic.twitter.com/i0Inzv6Woz — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 17, 2024

At 40 hours

40 hours in!

We are just 18 hours from the moment we have all been waiting for. The love from different corners of the world is incredible, and my gratitude is beyond words. Let’s continue spreading the word until we hit the 58-hour and $1m milestone for the education of… pic.twitter.com/3DouB8sz9x — Tunde Onakoya (@Tunde_OD) April 19, 2024

When he hit the current record of 56 hours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHESS IN SLUMS AFRICA (@chessinslums)

Congratulations to Tunde Onakoya!