Connect with us

Inspired News

Tunde Onakoya Completes 60 Hours of Non-Stop Chess Marathon for Guinness World Record

Inspired

Tunde Onakoya Begins His 58-Hour Guinness World Record Attempt Today | Here's How to Watch & Support

Inspired Music

Burna Boy Earns Icon Status on 2024 TIME100 List of the Most Influential People in the World

Inspired Promotions

'When It All Falls Down': Chinedu Achebe is set to Unveil his Third Book this August 2024

BN TV Career Inspired News Style

Envisioning the 'Garden of Eden' the Nigerian Way Inspired Banke Kuku's Latest Collection, Creative Director Reveals | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Career Cuisine Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Joyce Jacob, Clara Chizoba Kronborg & Ink Balogun Define 'Success in 2024' on #BNSCONVOS Finale | WATCH

Career Inspired

Veekee James, Fireboy DML, Victor Osimhen, Tyla make Forbes Africa "30 Under 30" 2024 List

Inspired Scoop

Tunde Onakoya is Attempting To Break Guinness World Record for the Longest Chess Marathon in 58 Hours

Events Inspired News Nollywood Promotions

Nemsia Films and Evercare Hospital Lekki Partner to Create Asthma Awareness

Career Inspired

Meet the 2024 Class of the Tutu Fellowship Programme by the African Leadership Institute

Inspired

Tunde Onakoya Completes 60 Hours of Non-Stop Chess Marathon for Guinness World Record

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Credit: Tunde Onakoya

Tunde Onakoya has completed a 60-hour chess marathon, aiming to set a new Guinness World record for the longest chess marathon. For 60 hours in the heart of New York’s Times Square, he battled opponent after opponent, fueled by determination and a mission to raise $1 million for children’s education in Africa. “Doing this for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education,” the chess master and founder of Chess In Slum Africa says. For this cause, Tunde initially aimed to play for 58 consecutive hours.

But after playing for 58 hours and breaking the record, he pushed further for 2 more hours, making it 60 hours. “We’re pushing to 60 hours guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going.” he said.

The current Guinness World record for the longest chess marathon stands at 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds and was set by Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad of Norway on November 11, 2018.

As typical of the Nigerian supportive spirit, supporters from New York’s Nigerian community, including Afrobeats stars Davido and Adekunle Gold showed up at the Times Square to cheer Tunde. Back home in Nigeria, the nation rallied behind him as they watched him conquer the record on Twitch, with former vice president of Nigeria and current vice president Yemi Osinbajo and Kashim Shettima offering their public support.

“Let the dynamic energy of Times Square amplify the greatness that you, a proud Nigerian, bring to the chessboard. We’re all behind you—show the world the strength and determination you’re made of,” the former vice president said.

“Lagos is for you as you attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon at Times Square in the heart of New York, ” said Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State.

At 40 hours

When he hit the current record of 56 hours

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHESS IN SLUMS AFRICA (@chessinslums)

Congratulations to Tunde Onakoya!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tunde Onakoya (@tunde_onakoya)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Bola Edwards is Promoting African Heritage for Children Through Her Fictional Character “Grandma Wura”

Dennis Isong: These Are Some Substantial Benefits of Investing in Land in Lagos

BN Prose: Don’t Come Home Late by Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi

Are FoodTech Startups Charged with Ensuring Healthy Living?

10 Years On: Stephanie Busari’s Important Work on Telling The Chibok Girls’ Story
css.php