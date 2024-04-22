Sparkle Lifestyle Week Is Back | April 22nd to May 12th!

The highly anticipated Lifestyle Week is back, and it’s time to immerse yourself in three weeks of pure indulgence! Presented by Awari, this edition is sponsored by Sparkle Nigeria and promises to be bigger, better, and more exhilarating than ever before.

From today April 22nd to May 12th, 2024, residents of Lagos and Abuja are invited on a journey of discovery, exploring a curated selection of lifestyle brands offering irresistible discounts and exclusive deals.

With a focus on community engagement and unbeatable discounts, Sparkle Lifestyle Week offers an unparalleled shopping experience for everyone in Lagos and Abuja!

With a lineup of over 67 participating merchants, Sparkle Lifestyle Week promises a plethora of discounted offers and ‘buy-one-get-one-free’ deals that cater to every taste and preference. From fashion boutiques to beauty salons and wellness centres, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

With Sparkle Lifestyle Week in full swing, every step taken in the cities of Lagos and Abuja is an opportunity to uncover hidden gems and treat oneself to something beyond special.

In search of the perfect outfit for a night out or craving a rejuvenating spa treatment where the bank doesn’t get broken, this is the perfect opportunity to be a smart money spender!

But the benefits don’t end there. By downloading the Awari App, access to a comprehensive list of participating businesses is gained, making it easier than ever to plan the long-overdue self-care extravaganza.

From chic fashion boutiques to luxurious wellness centres, one is assured 3 weeks of endless possibilities. And with the Sparkle App, enjoy greater savings by funding your account and requesting for a card to enjoy exclusive discounts during the Sparkle Lifestyle Week.

How to participate:

Download the Awari App and sign up to see the full list of participating businesses.

businesses. Download the Sparkle App, sign up, fund your account and request your card on the app to enjoy additional discounts during Sparkle Lifestyle Week.

Visit any of the participating businesses to enjoy your discount.

Share your experience with us @LostinLagos12 @lostinabuja12 @sparklenigeria #SLW2024

Sparkle Lifestyle Week discounts are available to everyone but you enjoy more discounts if you pay with Sparkle.

For more information and to stay updated on the latest news and announcements, follow @LostinLagos12, @lostinabuja12, and @sparklenigeria on social media.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Awari