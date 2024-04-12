Tunde Onakoya is Attempting To Break Guinness World Record for the Longest Chess Marathon in 58 Hours

Nigerian chess master and founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, is set to attempt to break the Guinness World record for the longest chess marathon in the heart of New York City’s Times Square. The goal: play chess for 58 hours without a single defeat.

His motivation is driven by a mission to empower disadvantaged children. “Doing this for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education,” he declares.

Tunde is currently in New York and has been spotted playing chess and winning at events, chess clubs and even on the bustling streets of Times Square.