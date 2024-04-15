Veekee James, Fireboy DML, Victor Osimhen, Tyla make Forbes Africa “30 Under 30” 2024 List

Connect with us

5 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @eyeswideshotng

Forbes Africa celebrates the 10th edition of its annual 30 Under 30 list in the magazine’s April/May 2024 issue. This is a testament to the talent pool on the African continent, which features the world’s youngest population. The list highlights young, ambitious, and bold leaders shaping Africa in entertainment, education, sports, technology, healthcare, art, and other industries.

Nigerians like singer-songwriter Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan (Fireboy DML), Super Eagles footballer, Victor Osimhen, founder and CEO of Mainlogix Technology Josiah Akinloye, founder of Veekee James Ruth Erikan James, track and field athlete Tobi Amusan, and founder and CEO FXKudi Abioye Oyetunji, are among those included.

Other Africans on the list include South African singer-songwriter Tyla Laura Seethal, founder, of Trigershot Engineering Peace Wutawunashe, director and founder of Africa Afya Healthcare Kenneth M. Njeru, co-founder and CTO of Ramani Calvin Usiri and more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORBES AFRICA (@forbesafrica)

From over a thousand applicants this year, the finalists were drawn after a rigorous vetting process by the editorial team led by Under 30 curator Chanel Retief, alongside a panel of independent external judges and subject-matter experts such as Mo Abudu, Kate Kallot, Chris Maurice, Tlaleng Mofokeng, Helena Ndume, Desiree Ellis, and also former Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 alumni. The evaluation process commenced in late 2023, with the support of the audit partner, SNG Grant Thornton.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORBES AFRICA (@forbesafrica)

Here’s what the managing editor of Forbes Africa, Renuka Methil had to say, “For a decade, we have unpacked the unmistakable potential and story of Africa’s youth. And Forbes Africa’s 10th 30 Under 30 list too has ambition and adrenaline packed into this special issue. These purpose-minded 20-something achievers are on the way up, overcoming the odds in their quest to become tomorrow’s titans and billionaires, making a huge difference in the countries, companies, and communities they serve.”

Forbes will host the #Under30Summit in Gaborone, Botswana, from the 5th – 8th of May.

See the full list here.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

