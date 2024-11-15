Victor Osimhen Joins Nigeria’s Top Scorers as Super Eagles Draw with Benin in AFCON Qualifiers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria clinched the top spot in Group D of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers with a 1-1 draw against Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, last night.

Victor Osimhen came through for Nigeria with an 81st-minute header to level the score, tying Segun Odegbami’s record of 23 goals to become Nigeria’s joint-second all-time top scorer. Only Rashidi Yekini, with 37 goals, has scored more. Before halftime, Victor had another chance to give Nigeria the lead but missed a header from Bruno Onyemaechi’s cross.

Despite a late scare from Benin, who came close to pulling off an upset with several dangerous attacks, Nigeria held on. This result brought Nigeria’s tally to 11 points, keeping them in the lead in the group. They had already secured their place in Morocco after Libya defeated Rwanda 1-0 earlier in Kigali.

Benin now has seven points, while Rwanda (five) and Libya (four) will compete for the last qualification spot on the final matchday.

Nigeria’s final game against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Monday is now more about securing a good result for the fans, but Rwanda will be hoping to pull off an upset to grab the final ticket from Group D.

Watch the highlights of the game below