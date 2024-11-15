Connect with us

From Lithuania With Checkmate: Tunde Onakoya Wins 10-Player Chess Match

What's New with Jenifa? Watch the Exciting Teaser for "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

"The Smart Money Woman Season 2": Zuri’s Birthday, New Roles & Surprising Twists in Episodes 5 & 6

Rita Dominic Stars in Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s "Two of a Kind" | Watch Trailer

Reekado Banks Celebrates Independence in New Single "Solo"

Get Ready for "Morayo"—Wizkid Drops Official Trailer Ahead of Album Release

Mavin Records Debuts Short Film "Chapter EX" Starring Tomi Ojo & Deji Osikoya | Watch Now

Morravey Brings the Heat to Glitch Africa with a Live Performance of “Ifineme”

Flashback Vibes! The Debut Hits of Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema & Chike That Still Have Us Dancing

Ciara on Baby No. 5: Will She or Won't She? Watch Her on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Every once in a while, Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums, shows us why he’s one of the most exciting chess players around. His recent exhibition match in Vilnius, Lithuania, was a perfect example of his skill, where he took on 10 players at once and came out on top with a final score of 8-2.

The match, which lasted three hours at the Build Stuff conference in Vilnius, was no easy feat. Tunde mentioned that playing in a simultaneous exhibition pushed him to his limits.

This isn’t the first time Tunde has taken on a simultaneous chess challenge and come out on top. Earlier this year, in January, he won a similar match against 10 players at a conference in Germany. Then, in April, he set a new Guinness World Record by completing a 60-hour chess marathon in New York’s Times Square, to raise $1 million for children’s education in Africa.

After his recent win in Vilnius, Tunde is already asking: which city should he take on next?

Watch the chess match below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tunde Onakoya (@tunde_onakoya)

