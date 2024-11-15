From Lithuania With Checkmate: Tunde Onakoya Wins 10-Player Chess Match

Every once in a while, Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums, shows us why he’s one of the most exciting chess players around. His recent exhibition match in Vilnius, Lithuania, was a perfect example of his skill, where he took on 10 players at once and came out on top with a final score of 8-2.

The match, which lasted three hours at the Build Stuff conference in Vilnius, was no easy feat. Tunde mentioned that playing in a simultaneous exhibition pushed him to his limits.

This isn’t the first time Tunde has taken on a simultaneous chess challenge and come out on top. Earlier this year, in January, he won a similar match against 10 players at a conference in Germany. Then, in April, he set a new Guinness World Record by completing a 60-hour chess marathon in New York’s Times Square, to raise $1 million for children’s education in Africa.

After his recent win in Vilnius, Tunde is already asking: which city should he take on next?

Watch the chess match below.