Connect with us

Events

Inclusive Chess Day Empowers Children With Disabilities Through the Game of Chess

Events

12 Hours. One City. Non-Stop Vibes: How Quickteller InsomniaQ Redefined The Lagos Entertainment Scene

Events

TECNO Continues to Expand Its Reach Into Nigerian Communities Through Football, Completes New 5-Aside Pitch at Ajasa Command

Events

Addme Brings Stress-Free Living to Life with Balloon Release in Lagos

Events Music

Adekunle Gold Inaugurates the Newly Renovated National Theatre with a Sold-Out Orchestral Performance

Events

Power Oil Turns A Social Media Nomination Into A Certified Christmas Of Joy

Events Style

Trish O Celebrates 18 Years with “Classics Across All Seasons” and Lady Trish Diamonds

Events Promotions

Clock the Vibe: Inside Flytime Fest Featuring Davido, Asake, Olamide & Flavour, With Desperados

Events Promotions

When Fashion Met Art: A Night To Remember

Events

Katherine Nathan Launches Three Books at an Intimate Lagos Event

Events

Inclusive Chess Day Empowers Children With Disabilities Through the Game of Chess

Avatar photo

Published

20 minutes ago

 on

Inclusive Chess Day brought together beautiful moments, brilliant minds, and meaningful moves, creating a space where every child belonged.

The event was made possible through powerful collaboration between Vulpes Inclusive Engagement, Chess in Slums Africa CISA, and LASODA, with thoughtful planning by Onyinye Atuanya. Children with disabilities took center stage, engaging in inspiring chess sessions led by Tunde Onakoya and CISA, building confidence, focus, and a love for the game.

The day was also supported by Sightsavers, INITS Nigeria Limited, BellaNaija, Nkem Okafor, Moyeen Onafowokan, and Ayo Anibaba, turning Inclusive Chess Day into a celebration of empowerment, inclusion, and limitless possibility.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Inclusive Chess Day

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php