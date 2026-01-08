Inclusive Chess Day Empowers Children With Disabilities Through the Game of Chess

Inclusive Chess Day brought together beautiful moments, brilliant minds, and meaningful moves, creating a space where every child belonged.



The event was made possible through powerful collaboration between Vulpes Inclusive Engagement, Chess in Slums Africa CISA, and LASODA, with thoughtful planning by Onyinye Atuanya. Children with disabilities took center stage, engaging in inspiring chess sessions led by Tunde Onakoya and CISA, building confidence, focus, and a love for the game.



The day was also supported by Sightsavers, INITS Nigeria Limited, BellaNaija, Nkem Okafor, Moyeen Onafowokan, and Ayo Anibaba, turning Inclusive Chess Day into a celebration of empowerment, inclusion, and limitless possibility.

